When Was Married At First Sight UK Filmed?

31 August 2021, 17:36

Married at First Sight UK was filmed earlier in 2021
Married at First Sight UK was filmed earlier in 2021. Picture: E4
Capital FM

By Capital FM

When was Married at First Sight UK’s new series filmed? Here are all the filming details…

Married at First Sight UK is back with a brand new series after getting the nation through lockdown earlier this year.

Little did we know as we all binged on the Australian version that the new UK series was in fact under production.

Is Married At First Sight UK Legally Binding?

But when was Married at First Sight UK series 5 filmed? Let's find out...

The Married at First Sight UK 2021 contestants
The Married at First Sight UK 2021 contestants. Picture: E4

When was Married at First Sight UK filmed?

Married at First UK started filming in April 2021, with the couples tying the knot just a few weeks after meeting their fellow contestants – not their future spouse though!

The couples jetted off on their honeymoons straight after meeting at the altar.

The UK remained under covid-19 restrictions as filming begun, but exceptions were made for the team as they were part of the TV show.

Married at First Sight series 5 started filming in April
Married at First Sight series 5 started filming in April. Picture: E4
Married at First Sight UK series 5
Married at First Sight UK series 5. Picture: E4

Dating expert Mel Schilling was granted special permission to fly over here from Australia in the spring to be part of the new series.

The new series of Married at First Sight UK began on 30 August, with changes being made to follow the Australian format so the couples all get to meet up with their fellow contestants as they all embark on marriages of their own.

Relationships will not only be put under the microscope by the dating experts, but their fellow brides and grooms too.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

All the info on After We Fell's UK release date

Does After We Fell Have A UK Release Date Yet?

Are the weddings on Married at First Sight UK legally binding?

Is Married At First Sight UK Legally Binding?

Kim Kardashian fans noticed she was listening to 'Donda' on mute

Kim Kardashian Forced To Repost Kanye West’s 'Donda' Album After Listening On Mute

Where did season 2 of 'You' leave off?

How Did Netflix's 'You' Season 2 End?

Liam Reardon denied the theory that he met Millie Court three years ago in Ibiza

Liam Reardon Responds To Claims He Met Millie Court 3 Years Before Love Island

You season 3 is already under production

When Is You Season 3 Coming Out? All The Latest News Including Cast, Trailers & More

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
10 Years of Little Mix on Capital

WATCH: 10 Years of Little Mix on Capital

Videos

Exclusive
Melinda Melrose doesn't think Marvin should have shared his prize money with her

Too Hot To Handle's Melinda Talks About Marvin Sharing Winnings With Her

Exclusive
Anne-Marie is set to be parodying a film in 'Kiss My (Uh-Oh)' music video

WATCH: Anne-Marie Teases "Very Funny" Little Mix 'Kiss My (Uh-Oh)' Music Video

Anne-Marie

Exclusive
Ed Sheeran surprised a NHS worker, who lost her Christmas

WATCH: Ed Sheeran Surprises NHS Key Worker Who Lost Christmas

Exclusive
HRVY revealed he had a chat with ITV bosses about going on Love Island

WATCH: HRVY Was Almost Cast On Love Island

Exclusive
Tom Hiddleston lectured Owen Wilson on the lure of Loki

WATCH: Owen Wilson Reacts To Tom Hiddleston's Impression Of Him