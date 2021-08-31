When Was Married At First Sight UK Filmed?

Married at First Sight UK was filmed earlier in 2021. Picture: E4

When was Married at First Sight UK’s new series filmed? Here are all the filming details…

Married at First Sight UK is back with a brand new series after getting the nation through lockdown earlier this year.

Little did we know as we all binged on the Australian version that the new UK series was in fact under production.

Is Married At First Sight UK Legally Binding?

But when was Married at First Sight UK series 5 filmed? Let's find out...

The Married at First Sight UK 2021 contestants. Picture: E4

When was Married at First Sight UK filmed?

Married at First UK started filming in April 2021, with the couples tying the knot just a few weeks after meeting their fellow contestants – not their future spouse though!

The couples jetted off on their honeymoons straight after meeting at the altar.

The UK remained under covid-19 restrictions as filming begun, but exceptions were made for the team as they were part of the TV show.

Married at First Sight series 5 started filming in April. Picture: E4

Married at First Sight UK series 5. Picture: E4

Dating expert Mel Schilling was granted special permission to fly over here from Australia in the spring to be part of the new series.

The new series of Married at First Sight UK began on 30 August, with changes being made to follow the Australian format so the couples all get to meet up with their fellow contestants as they all embark on marriages of their own.

Relationships will not only be put under the microscope by the dating experts, but their fellow brides and grooms too.

