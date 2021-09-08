Why Nikita Was ‘Removed’ From Married At First Sight UK

Nikita was removed Married at First Sight UK. Picture: E4

Married at First Sight contestant Nikita was ‘removed’ from the show.

Nikita, 26, was paired with Ant on Married at First Sight UK, getting off to a dramatic start in their relationship after they clashed when he told her she frequently seeks reassurance on how she looks – something she put down as ‘banter’.

But when they returned home from their honeymoon to meet the other couples, the Geordie TV star was removed from the show not long after the big reunion.

It came after she threatened to quit the show, storming off following a bust-up with Jordon after she confronted him over his tumultuous honeymoon with Alexis.

Nikita was paired with Ant on MASFS UK. Picture: E4

What did Nikita do on Married at First Sight UK?

An E4 spokesperson confirmed Nikita was removed from Married at First Sight UK due to “unacceptable behaviour.”

In a statement via Metro, the show said: “The wellbeing of cast and crew is our utmost priority at all times throughout production and beyond. During filming, a situation escalated off camera and Nikita displayed a level of aggression that was unacceptable and breached our agreed code of conduct on behaviour.

"As a result, she was asked to leave the experiment. All involved have been offered support and Nikita has since apologised and resolved the situation with those involved."

Nikita was asked to leave MAFS UK. Picture: Nikita Jasmine/Instagram

In scenes from Wednesday night’s show [8 September] Nikita is seen shouting not only at Jordon, but at Josh, who’s married to Amy, and her own husband Ant too.

Dating expert Mel can be seen looking seriously concerned about what was unfolding at the dinner table.

Nikita is yet to speak out about her removal, and has continued to promote the show on her social media profile.

