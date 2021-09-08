Married At First Sight UK’s Marilyse Corrigan Appeared On TOWIE In 2013

Married at First Sight UK contestant Marliyse Corrigan made an appearance on The Only Way Is Essex back in 2013.

Married at First Sight UK has returned with all the drama and fans are already hooked.

However, it looks like some of the contestants have already had a taste of reality TV as fans spotted Marilyse Corrigan in an unearthed clip of The Only Way Is Essex.

Marilyse, who married Franky Spencer on MAFS, was caught up in a pretty messy love triangle on TOWIE way back in 2013.

In the old clip, the personal trainer can be seen defending Mario Falcone after he was accused of cheating on Lucy Mecklenburgh with Sugar Hut waitress Amy Broadbent.

Marilyse has appeared on The Only Way Is Essex. Picture: E4

Marilyse had a cameo on TOWIE in 2013. Picture: ITV2

She met up with Lucy in the scene, where she told her: “Mario was there with his friends, and he was literally sat in the same seat all night, just with a group of lads.

“He weren't up dancing. He weren't doing anything like that. I didn't even see him drink loads.”

This comes after fans noticed that a few of the other MAFS contestants had appeared on TV shows previously.

Fans recognised Morag from Take Me Out back in 2018.

Marilyse married Franky on MAFS. Picture: E4

Meanwhile, spouses Nikita and Ant both appeared on Your Face Or Mine in the same year in 2018 with their respective exes.

Nikita also went on to star in MTV’s True Love Or Lies with the same boyfriend.

Married at First Sight continues at 9pm on E4.

