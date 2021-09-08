Married At First Sight UK’s Marilyse Corrigan Appeared On TOWIE In 2013

8 September 2021, 13:14

Capital FM

By Capital FM

Married at First Sight UK contestant Marliyse Corrigan made an appearance on The Only Way Is Essex back in 2013.

Married at First Sight UK has returned with all the drama and fans are already hooked.

However, it looks like some of the contestants have already had a taste of reality TV as fans spotted Marilyse Corrigan in an unearthed clip of The Only Way Is Essex.

Married At First Sight’s Jordon & Alexis ‘Have Split’ And He’s ‘Returned To Girlfriend He Dumped To Go On The Show’

Marilyse, who married Franky Spencer on MAFS, was caught up in a pretty messy love triangle on TOWIE way back in 2013.

In the old clip, the personal trainer can be seen defending Mario Falcone after he was accused of cheating on Lucy Mecklenburgh with Sugar Hut waitress Amy Broadbent.

Marilyse has appeared on The Only Way Is Essex
Marilyse has appeared on The Only Way Is Essex. Picture: E4
Marilyse had a cameo on TOWIE in 2013
Marilyse had a cameo on TOWIE in 2013. Picture: ITV2

She met up with Lucy in the scene, where she told her: “Mario was there with his friends, and he was literally sat in the same seat all night, just with a group of lads.

“He weren't up dancing. He weren't doing anything like that. I didn't even see him drink loads.”

This comes after fans noticed that a few of the other MAFS contestants had appeared on TV shows previously.

Fans recognised Morag from Take Me Out back in 2018.

Marilyse married Franky on MAFS
Marilyse married Franky on MAFS. Picture: E4

Meanwhile, spouses Nikita and Ant both appeared on Your Face Or Mine in the same year in 2018 with their respective exes.

Nikita also went on to star in MTV’s True Love Or Lies with the same boyfriend.

Married at First Sight continues at 9pm on E4.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Harry Styles drew inspiration from an unlikely place with his latest outfit

Here's Why Fans Think Harry Styles' Outfit Is Inspired By Miranda Sings

Britney Spears has two sons with ex Kevin Federline

How Old Are Britney Spears’ Sons And Where Are They Now?

All the best moments from Harry Styles' Love On Tour

All Of Harry Styles' Cutest Onstage Moments From 'Love On Tour' So Far

Love Island fans think Liberty's new TikTok post subtly shaded Jake

Love Island Fans Think Liberty Just Shaded Jake’s Absence At The Reunion

Everything you need to know about the Met Gala 2021

All The Met Gala 2021 Details - Who’s Going, When It Is & Theme Explained

Has Cardi B named her baby yet?

Have Cardi B And Offest Named Their Baby Yet?

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
10 Years of Little Mix on Capital

WATCH: 10 Years of Little Mix on Capital

Videos

Exclusive
Melinda Melrose doesn't think Marvin should have shared his prize money with her

Too Hot To Handle's Melinda Talks About Marvin Sharing Winnings With Her

Exclusive
Anne-Marie is set to be parodying a film in 'Kiss My (Uh-Oh)' music video

WATCH: Anne-Marie Teases "Very Funny" Little Mix 'Kiss My (Uh-Oh)' Music Video

Anne-Marie

Exclusive
Ed Sheeran surprised a NHS worker, who lost her Christmas

WATCH: Ed Sheeran Surprises NHS Key Worker Who Lost Christmas

Exclusive
HRVY revealed he had a chat with ITV bosses about going on Love Island

WATCH: HRVY Was Almost Cast On Love Island

Exclusive
Tom Hiddleston lectured Owen Wilson on the lure of Loki

WATCH: Owen Wilson Reacts To Tom Hiddleston's Impression Of Him