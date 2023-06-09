A Childhood Photo Of Love Island's Tyrique Hyde With Series 7's Toby Aromolaran Is Going Viral

9 June 2023, 10:39

Love Island's Tyrique and former islander Toby have been friends for years
Love Island's Tyrique and former islander Toby have been friends for years. Picture: ITV2
A picture of Love Island star Tyrique Hyde with his BFF and former islander Toby Aromolaran has been making the rounds online.

Love Island’s Tyrique Hyde revealed before heading into the villa that one of his best pals is former contestant and series 7 finalist Toby Aromolaran - and now fans have unearthed a photo of them from when they were kids!

Series 10 is officially underway after it began earlier this week, and semi-pro footballer Tyrique has already become a fan-fave on the show.

The islander, who is currently coupled up with Ella Thomas, has known Toby for years after having grown up together - and some fans are only just making the connection.

Taking to Twitter to share a photo of the pair when they were adorable kids, one person tweeted: “NOT TOBY AND TYRIQUE WHEN THEY WERE LITTLE BOYS #loveisland.”

Tyrique friendzones Jess on Love Island

Tyrique Hyde from Love Island is best friends with Toby Aromolaran
Tyrique Hyde from Love Island is best friends with Toby Aromolaran. Picture: ITV2

Meanwhile, another shocked fan said: “INTERNET IS TOO QUICK WTF TOBY AND TYRIQUE.”

This comes after many viewers commented on the pair having similar personalities - one fan joked: “Tyrique is toby reincarnated,” while a second person added: “Tyrique is Toby 2.0.”

“Tyrique is another Toby variant. I will not explain this either,” joked a third.

New islander Tyrique said ahead of making his Love Island debut that Toby shared some advice with him about heading on the show.

Toby Aromolaran appeared on series 7 of Love Island
Toby Aromolaran appeared on series 7 of Love Island. Picture: ITV2

Speaking to CapitalFM.com and other journalists, he said: “Toby is one of my best friends, we grew up together and were in the same class at school.

“I had a conversation with Toby before [I left], obviously he’s my close friend, he literally just said to me: ‘listen bro, just be yourself. If you’re not yourself, people are gonna see through if you’re trying to be something you’re not.

"'Just literally be yourself and people will like it and you’ll smash it'.”

Love Island continues at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX.

