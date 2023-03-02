Love Island’s Paige Thorne Enjoys Romantic Getaway With Footballer Liam Cullen Amid Dating Rumours

2 March 2023

Paige Thorne's relationship with Liam Cullen is hotting up
Paige Thorne's relationship with Liam Cullen is hotting up. Picture: Instagram/Alamy
Paige Thorne headed off on a romantic break with her rumoured beau Liam Cullen.

Love Island 2022 star Paige Thorne is enjoying her blossoming romance with footballer Liam Cullen as the pair headed off on their first getaway together.

The couple, who were first rumoured to be dating last month, headed to a luxury resort in Wales together.

Things between the reality TV star and her Swansea footballer beau are said to be going so well that he’s already met all the family.

An insider told this tabloid: “Paige and Liam are getting on really well so decided to go away with some family and friends."

Paige Thorne headed to a luxury getaway with Liam Cullen
Paige Thorne headed to a luxury getaway with Liam Cullen. Picture: @paigethornex/Instagram

“Liam has fitted right in with Paige’s family and everyone agrees they really suit each other,” they added.

This comes after an insider told OK! in February that the Welsh paramedic found love with Liam after being good friends for a while.

They were first spotted together on Halloween last year as they attended Thorpe Park’s Fright Night event, but they’ve since developed a romantic connection.

A source, who is close to Paige, said at the time it was ‘early days’ but added that they hope Liam restores her faith in love following her scandal split from Adam Collard.

Paige Thorne is said to be dating Swansea footballer Liam Cullen
Paige Thorne is said to be dating Swansea footballer Liam Cullen. Picture: Alamy
Paige Thorne and Adam Collard split in October last year
Paige Thorne and Adam Collard split in October last year. Picture: ITV2

“Paige was a bit put off by love after her split from Adam and wasn’t actively looking for it. But she’s enjoying her time with Liam,” they said.

Paige and returning bombshell Adam met on series 8 of Love Island and continued their romance out of the villa before they were flooded with infidelity claims after Adam was spotted with his arm around another girl in viral clips.

They called it quits in October, with Paige opening up about their split since, explaining: “I was willing to put them behind me and move on because at the end of the day it is just an arm around [someone], I can get over that."

"But then,” Paige added, “I was getting sent more videos of him on nights out that didn't go viral and they really were shady and that's not a relationship I want to be in."

