Love Island’s Molly Marsh Rumoured To Have Had A Boyfriend ‘Weeks Before Entering The Villa’

George Baggs claimed that Love Island's Molly Marsh was linked to someone weeks before entering the villa. Picture: ITV2

A reality star has claimed that Molly Marsh was in a relationship weeks before she headed on Love Island.

Love Island’s Molly Marsh entered the villa as one of the ten OG contestants and has already found love with bombshell Zachariah Noble, but according to a reality star, she’s said to have been in a relationship not long before entering the villa.

Gogglebox star George Baggs spoke with his brother Joe Baggs about Molly on their podcast Not My Bagg, where he recalled the moment he met the musical theatre performer in recent months.

George claimed that during his conversation with the 21-year-old, she apparently said she had a boyfriend, leading to his confusion over her appearance on the show.

Molly knows new bombshell Leah on Love Island

George Baggs has claimed that Molly Marsh told him she had a boyfriend a few months ago. Picture: ITV2

He said: “We actually know Molly. I did think she had a boyfriend, I can't lie. I spoke to her like two, three months ago at an event and she had a boyfriend. So that's news to me."

Joe went on to say that he must be ‘gutted’ to see Molly move on with Zachariah on the show, before George replied: “He's pi**ed, and he works on cruise ships and stuff doesn't he, so he's in the middle of The Atlantic Ocean."

"He probably doesn't even know,” joked Joe, “By the time he docks up he's going to be watching Love Island."

Love Island's Molly is currently coupled up with Zachariah. Picture: ITV2

However, George did go on to say he’s probably ‘got it wrong’ as contestants must confirm their single status before heading on the show.

Molly has been growing close to Zachariah in the past week or so after she was initially coupled up with Mitchel Taylor via the public’s vote.

However, things quickly fizzled out between them as Molly wanted to get to know Zach.

Love Island continues at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX.

