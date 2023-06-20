Love Island’s Molly Marsh Rumoured To Have Had A Boyfriend ‘Weeks Before Entering The Villa’

20 June 2023, 10:15

George Baggs claimed that Love Island's Molly Marsh was linked to someone weeks before entering the villa
George Baggs claimed that Love Island's Molly Marsh was linked to someone weeks before entering the villa. Picture: ITV2
Capital FM

By Capital FM

A reality star has claimed that Molly Marsh was in a relationship weeks before she headed on Love Island.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Love Island’s Molly Marsh entered the villa as one of the ten OG contestants and has already found love with bombshell Zachariah Noble, but according to a reality star, she’s said to have been in a relationship not long before entering the villa.

Gogglebox star George Baggs spoke with his brother Joe Baggs about Molly on their podcast Not My Bagg, where he recalled the moment he met the musical theatre performer in recent months.

George claimed that during his conversation with the 21-year-old, she apparently said she had a boyfriend, leading to his confusion over her appearance on the show.

Who Has Left Love Island So Far? Every Dumped Islander From The Summer 2023 Series

Molly knows new bombshell Leah on Love Island

George Baggs has claimed that Molly Marsh told him she had a boyfriend a few months ago
George Baggs has claimed that Molly Marsh told him she had a boyfriend a few months ago. Picture: ITV2

He said: “We actually know Molly. I did think she had a boyfriend, I can't lie. I spoke to her like two, three months ago at an event and she had a boyfriend. So that's news to me."

Joe went on to say that he must be ‘gutted’ to see Molly move on with Zachariah on the show, before George replied: “He's pi**ed, and he works on cruise ships and stuff doesn't he, so he's in the middle of The Atlantic Ocean."

"He probably doesn't even know,” joked Joe, “By the time he docks up he's going to be watching Love Island."

Love Island's Molly is currently coupled up with Zachariah
Love Island's Molly is currently coupled up with Zachariah. Picture: ITV2

However, George did go on to say he’s probably ‘got it wrong’ as contestants must confirm their single status before heading on the show.

Molly has been growing close to Zachariah in the past week or so after she was initially coupled up with Mitchel Taylor via the public’s vote.

However, things quickly fizzled out between them as Molly wanted to get to know Zach.

Love Island continues at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Could Taylor Swift be touring sooner than we thought?

Is Taylor Swift Bringing The Eras Tour To Europe And The UK?

Taylor Swift and Gigi Hadid are best friends

Inside Taylor Swift And Gigi Hadid's Friendship

Love Island is reportedly set to see a new bombshell enter in the form of Jay Younger's ex

Love Island 2022 Contestant’s Ex-Girlfriend Set To ‘Enter The Villa This Week’ As A Bombshell

Bebe Rexha is a songwriter turned pop star

Who Is Bebe Rexha And What Songs Does She Have?

What's on Taylor Swift's Eras Tour setlist?

Here Is Every Song On Taylor Swift's Eras Tour Setlist

Features

All of Taylor's acoustic numbers on tour

All Of The Surprise Acoustic Songs Taylor Swift Has Performed On Tour So Far

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Jonas Brothers re-lived their 'Burnin' Up' music video

WATCH: The Jonas Brothers Re-Live Iconic 'Burnin' Up' Music Video

Exclusive
Joel Dommett milks his own nipples

WATCH: Joel Dommett Proves He Can Milk His Own Nipples!?

Exclusive
Ron Hall and Lana Jenkins reached the Love Island final

Love Island’s Ron Hall Thinks ITV2 Should Make One Change To Islanders’ Instagram Ban

Love Island

Exclusive
Mimi Webb's BRITs look was priceless

WATCH: Mimi Webb's Diamonds Had Their Own Security At The BRITs

Videos

Exclusive
Brendan Fraser's return to Hollywood

The Whale's Brendan Fraser On His Emotional Return To Hollywood

Exclusive
Margot Robbie and Diego Calva take on a challenge

WATCH: Margot Robbie And Diego Calva Play The Whisper Challenge

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Matthew Tyler Vorce
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour

Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star