Police Called To Home Of Love Island Lucinda Strafford’s Ex Aaron Connolly Over ‘Bust Up’ Amid Split

Love Island's Lucinda Strafford and her footballer ex Aaron Connolly allegedly had a 'bust-up' before split. Picture: @lucindastrafford/Instagram

By Capital FM

Lucinda Strafford from Love Island and her Premier League footballer boyfriend Aaron Connolly are said to have split last week.

Police were reportedly called to the £1.5million home of Premiere League star Aaron Connolly days before his alleged split from Love Island’s Lucinda Strafford following a ‘bust up’ between the pair.

The 22-year-old, who appeared on the 2021 series of the ITV2 dating show last summer, apparently confronted her footballer boyfriend at his house following a night out at Brighton nightclub Shooshh over suspicions he had cheated on her.

Police were called to the Brighton and Hove Albion player’s home at 5:30am last Sunday, where Lucinda is said to have ‘kicked off’ and was later calmed down by police.

A Sussex Police spokesperson told the MailOnline: “Just after 5.30am on Sunday April 3, police responded to a domestic disturbance at an address in Appletree Close, Burgess Hill."

Love Island's Lucinda Strafford was reportedly involved in a 'bust-up' with footballer ex Aaron Connolly. Picture: @lucindastrafford/Instagram

“A 22-year-old woman arrested at the address on suspicion of assault was released without charge,” they added.

This comes after this tabloid reported last week that the pair had split again following years of their on-off relationship and had unfollowed each other on social media.

A source told the publication: “Their relationship had been toxic for some time before this. They broke up last year then wanted to give it another shot, but it just doesn’t look like it’s going to work. Lucinda had a nice night out with her friends but later went to his place where things completely erupted.

“She’s had to put up with a lot during their relationship and she questioned him about him apparently cheating on her.

Lucinda Strafford and Aaron Connolly are said to have split last week. Picture: Instagram

Lucinda Strafford and Aaron Connolly are said to have had a 'bust-up' over cheating claims. Picture: Alamy

“She kicked off and police were called. She needed calming down by cops," the insider added.

A neighbour went on to say: “There was a bit of a commotion. A woman was shouting and police were called to try to calm it down.”

Lucinda dated Aaron began dating in 2019 but are said to have split before she headed into Love Island, where she was then accused of still ‘secretly’ being in a relationship with him.

Although she denied the claims at the time, they reconciled shortly after she left the villa.

