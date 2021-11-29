Love Island's Liberty Poole Gets Friendly With Joey Essex At Brand Party

Liberty Poole and Joey Essex spark rumours... Picture: Getty

By Capital FM

Liberty Poole and Joey Essex grew close as they partied up a storm at an influencer event in London over the weekend.

Liberty Poole is undoubtedly one of the breakout stars from Love Island this year, with all eyes on her as she goes from strength to strength following her summer of love.

Now, the Birmingham babe has been spotted with none other than fellow reality television star, Joey Essex.

Joey, 31, and Liberty, 22, reportedly got on like a house on fire at a lavish London party over the weekend.

The showbusiness bash was hosted by Skinny Tan, a cosmetics company that offered the ex-Islander a six-figure deal to become a brand ambassador earlier this year.

Liberty Poole and Joey Essex get along at a party. Picture: Liberty Poole/Instagram

The TV personalities happily posed together for the paparazzi, with a slew of cute snaps of the friendly pair making their way online after the Friday night event.

Liberty has been promoting Skinny Tan since she signed on the dotted line back in August after her stint in the villa.

The former waitress has been met with an influx of lucrative brand deals since leaving the villa, she's also currently gearing up to compete in Dancing On Ice 2022!

Rumours began to whirr as The Only Way Is Essex and Love Island stars seemed to grow close at the event, with an insider telling The MailOnline: "They did have a couple of drinks and a laugh at Liberty’s Skinny Tan launch party at STK Westminster."

Joey Essex and Liberty Essex run in the same reality TV show circles. Picture: Joey Essex/Instagram

Liberty has been reportedly single since she called quits on her relationship with Jake Cornish in the final week of the hit dating show this summer.

Essex also became single after he split from his model Brenda Stanos last year, after five months of dating.

