Joey Essex Shuts Down Claims He’s Dating Rita Ora: 'We're Just Friends'

11 March 2020, 12:35

Joey Essex said Rita Ora is 'a sort'.
Joey Essex said Rita Ora is 'a sort'. Picture: PA

Joey Essex and Rita Ora are not in a relationship, according to the reality star.

TOWIE’s Joey Essex has shut down claims he is dating Rita Ora.

Rumours began swirling earlier this week, but he’s insisted they are ‘just friends’.

WATCH: Rita Ora Performs A Song From Her Upcoming Movie, 'Twist'

Speaking to a reporter at the TRIC Awards, he said: ”We have known each other for years.

"She's a nice girl, but we're just friends. She's a sort.”

The 29-year-old was reportedly seen leaving the singer’s home on Friday morning after they attended an event together with their mutual friend Vas J Morgan.

A source told Mail Online: "Rita and Joey looked very relaxed and happy in each other's company.

"They had beaming smiles as they helped each other from a car and excitedly slipped into her house for the night."

Joey has been single since splitting from Lorena Medina, who met while filming Ex on the Beach.

Rita is also currently single after reportedly enjoying a short-lived romance with her Oliver so-star, Rafferty Law.

She is gearing up to release her brand new single ‘How To Be Lonely’, which was penned by Lewis Capaldi.

According to reports, the BRITs winner also sings backing vocals and plays guitar on the track.

