Love Island's Jake Claims He’s Been Blanked By The Girls Since Villa Exit

1 October 2021, 10:24 | Updated: 1 October 2021, 10:30

Love Island's Jake revealed he and the girls have cut ties
Love Island's Jake revealed he and the girls have cut ties. Picture: ITV2
Love Island’s Jake Cornish revealed he no longer speaks to the girls from this series after he quit the show with Liberty Poole.

Love Island star Jake Cornish has opened up about who he’s still in contact with from this year’s series, revealing he’s not spoken to any of the girls.

The 24-year-old said he hasn’t heard from the girls since he walked out of the villa with his former girlfriend, Liberty Poole.

Love Island’s Liberty Poole Lands £1million Deal With Huge Fashion Brand

He told FUBAR Radio that the Islanders’ group chat is not active either.

Jake explained: “Everyone’s in a group chat but the group chat is no longer. I speak to Brad, Liam, Danny, Tyler… Aaron Francis.”

Jake revealed he no longer speaks to the Love Island girls after his exit with Liberty
Jake revealed he no longer speaks to the Love Island girls after his exit with Liberty. Picture: ITV2

“I’ll speak to them here and there if they message me on Instagram,” he continued, “but really on WhatsApp where you’re gonna speak to them is a handful of the lads.

“There’s probably six of the lads.”

Revealing why he feels he’s drifted from the girls, the Somerset-born Islander said: “I don’t speak to any of the girls. I think I’m a lone wolf that side. They’re there and I’ve just gone this way.”

This comes after Jake didn’t attend the Love Island reunion with the rest of his former co-stars at the start of September.

Jake Cornish revealed he's ready to date again
Jake Cornish revealed he's ready to date again. Picture: @jakecornish7/Instagram
Jake and Liberty split just days before the Love Island final
Jake and Liberty split just days before the Love Island final. Picture: ITV2

However, it looks like Jake is ready to put himself out there, after revealing he’s ready to date again.

He said: “To me, it’s something that I want to happen naturally, so if I’m out and I meet a girl. I’m not going to go out of my way to look for it.

“But yeah, I’m open to find a girl. As I say, I’ve only ever been into blondes. I’ve never really dated a brunette, so who knows!”

