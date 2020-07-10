Love Island’s Demi Jones Makes Dig At Lucie Donlan Following New Relationship With Luke Mabbott

Demi Jones has thrown shade at Lucie Donlan on Twitter. Picture: Instagram/Twitter

Demi Jones has taken a swipe at Lucie Donlan after she confirmed that she is dating Demi's Love Island ex Luke Mabbott.

Love Island’s Demi Jones has been moving on from her relationship with her ex and Justin Bieber look-alike Luke Mabbott after they ended their romance last month.

However, since then Luke has been getting close to former Islander Lucie Donlan and Demi took to Twitter to voice her thoughts.

Love Island’s Luke Mabbott And Lucie Donlan Confirm They're Dating With Instagram Posts

Seemingly throwing shade at the new couple, the 21-year-old wrote: "Girlllllllll, know your worth [yawning emoji] [sic],” which led fans to think she was not here for her former beau moving on quickly.

This isn’t the first time the 2020 winter series star has subtly hinted that Lucie could be wasting her time with Luke M.

Love Island fans were convinced Demi Jones' tweet was about her ex Luke M. Picture: Twitter

Last week, following a series of back and forth indirect captions from Lucie and Luke M talking about how they’ve been ‘catching feelings’, Demi joined in.

On June 20, Lucie penned: "Just recently I’ve been catching feelings....not flights.”

In another picture, she went on to say: "Dear tummy...Sorry for all the butterflies lately. I swear it’s not my fault.. it’s his.”

Not long after, Demi then shared a bikini snap, writing: “Honey.. you should take my advice catch that flight, not the feeling.”

Luke M and Lucie Donlan have been spending time together. Picture: Instagram

Lucie Donlan and Luke M posted very similar Instagram stories. Picture: Instagram

Eagle-eyed fans were adamant that this was about the rumoured new relationship between Lucie and Luke M, and now they’re more sure than ever.

One person tweeted: “Can’t believe what Luke M done to you [sic],” while another said: “They’re really subbing each other.”

This comes after it was reported by a tabloid that the pair had been talking during lockdown, with a source saying: "Luke and Lucie have been speaking for a few weeks but they haven't actually met up yet.”

They have since met up and have been hanging out after posting matching Instagram stories, confirming their romance.

> Have You Got A Smart Speaker? Tell It To "Play Capital"!