When Was Love Is Blind: After The Altar Filmed?

Love Is Blind's reunion episode was filmed during the pandemic. Picture: Netflix

Love Is Blind’s highly-anticipated reunion After The Altar has hit our screens - but when was it filmed?

One year after Love Is Blind fans watched the Netflix dating series that had us all hooked, we were treated to a reunion episode in the form of After The Altar.

The episode shows us exactly what happened to the handful of couples who walked down the aisle.

We get to see what went down with Jessica Batten and Mark Cuevas, Matthew Barnett and Amber Pike and Lauren Speed and Cameron Hamilton as we keep up with their lives years a few after the show.

But when was the reunion filmed?

Here’s the low-down…

Love Is Blind's reunion episode is now available to watch. Picture: Netflix

Love Is Blind: After The Altar follows the married couples from the show. Picture: Netflix

When was Love Is Blind: After The Altar filmed?

Love Is Blind was originally filmed in October 2018, with some of the couples going on to get married in November of the same year.

So, since After The Altar celebrates the couples’ two-year anniversaries, we’d assume that the reunion was probably filmed around the real-time of their anniversaries.

This means Love Is Blind: After The Altar was most likely filmed during the pandemic - around November 2020.

Love is Blind: After the Altar is available to watch on Netflix.

