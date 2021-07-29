When Was Love Is Blind: After The Altar Filmed?

29 July 2021, 16:49

Love Is Blind's reunion episode was filmed during the pandemic
Love Is Blind's reunion episode was filmed during the pandemic. Picture: Netflix
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Love Is Blind’s highly-anticipated reunion After The Altar has hit our screens - but when was it filmed?

One year after Love Is Blind fans watched the Netflix dating series that had us all hooked, we were treated to a reunion episode in the form of After The Altar.

The episode shows us exactly what happened to the handful of couples who walked down the aisle.

We get to see what went down with Jessica Batten and Mark Cuevas, Matthew Barnett and Amber Pike and Lauren Speed and Cameron Hamilton as we keep up with their lives years a few after the show.

Who Is Mark Cuevas' Baby Mama Aubrey Rainey? Inside The Love Is Blind Star's New Relationship

But when was the reunion filmed?

Here’s the low-down…

Love Is Blind's reunion episode is now available to watch
Love Is Blind's reunion episode is now available to watch. Picture: Netflix
Love Is Blind: After The Altar follows the married couples from the show
Love Is Blind: After The Altar follows the married couples from the show. Picture: Netflix

When was Love Is Blind: After The Altar filmed?

Love Is Blind was originally filmed in October 2018, with some of the couples going on to get married in November of the same year.

So, since After The Altar celebrates the couples’ two-year anniversaries, we’d assume that the reunion was probably filmed around the real-time of their anniversaries.

This means Love Is Blind: After The Altar was most likely filmed during the pandemic - around November 2020.

Love is Blind: After the Altar is available to watch on Netflix.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

When will Married At First Sight UK air?

When Is Married At First Sight UK Coming Back?

TV & Film

Lizzo responded to wild rumours she killed a person by stage-diving

Lizzo Responds In The Most Lizzo Way To Wild Rumour She Killed Someone By Stage-Diving

Lorde has fans reeling with her Harry Styles confession

Lorde’s Dream Collaboration Would Be With Harry Styles

Love Island's Liam hints he'll re-couple with Mille amid Casa Amor

Love Island’s Liam Reardon Hints He’ll Return To Millie Court As Re-Coupling Looms

Lucinda Strafford's Instagram comments have been filled with the same word

Lucinda Strafford’s Instagram Comments Have Been Flooded With The Same Word

Lucinda Strafford has responded to Aaron Connolly dating rumours

Love Island's Lucinda Strafford Addresses Rumours She’s Still Dating Footballer Ex

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Melinda Melrose doesn't think Marvin should have shared his prize money with her

Too Hot To Handle's Melinda Talks About Marvin Sharing Winnings With Her

Exclusive
Anne-Marie is set to be parodying a film in 'Kiss My (Uh-Oh)' music video

WATCH: Anne-Marie Teases "Very Funny" Little Mix 'Kiss My (Uh-Oh)' Music Video

Anne-Marie

Exclusive
Ed Sheeran surprised a NHS worker, who lost her Christmas

WATCH: Ed Sheeran Surprises NHS Key Worker Who Lost Christmas

Exclusive
HRVY revealed he had a chat with ITV bosses about going on Love Island

WATCH: HRVY Was Almost Cast On Love Island

Exclusive
Tom Hiddleston lectured Owen Wilson on the lure of Loki

WATCH: Owen Wilson Reacts To Tom Hiddleston's Impression Of Him

Exclusive
Calvin Harris says Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2 probably won't happen

Calvin Harris Gives An Update On Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2