Are Amber Pike and Barnett From Love Is Blind Still Married? Their Relationship Now

28 July 2021, 10:00

Love is Blind: Are Amber and Barnett still married?
Love is Blind: Are Amber and Barnett still married? Picture: Netflix / Amber Pike/Instagram
Amber and Barnett were one of the few couples who got married on Love is Blind, but are they still together?

Love is Blind saw only a handful of couples actually say ‘I do’ when they reached the altar and Amber Pike and Matthew Barnett were one of them.

Fans will get to see how their relationship changed after the series when reunion show Love is Blind: After the Altar drops on Netflix.

So, is there going to be a second season of Love Is Blind?

But are Amber and Barnett still married and what's their relationship like now?

Amber and Barnett were among the few couples who married on Love is Blind
Amber and Barnett were among the few couples who married on Love is Blind. Picture: Netflix

Are Amber and Barnett from Love is Blind still married?

Just one look at their Instagram profiles shows us Amber and Barnett are still very much together – she's even changed her second name to Barnett.

The couple are, adorably, all over each other’s profiles, with selfies, TikToks and holiday snaps filling their feeds.

They’re also self-declared ‘dog parents’ to a pup named Koda.

When did Amber and Barnett from Love is Blind get married?

Amber and Barnett celebrated their second wedding anniversary in November 2020, as Love is Blind was filmed way back in 2018.

In a cute Instagram upload, Barnett wrote on the day: “Here’s to 2 years and a million more years together.”

Amber and Barnett are still going strong
Amber and Barnett are still going strong. Picture: Amber Pike/Instagram

What happened to Amber and Barnett on Love is Blind?

Amber and Barnet were among the few couples to actually happily say 'I do' at the altar after knowing each other for only a few weeks and dating from within their 'pods', meaning they never met until they were actually engaged.

The couple got off to a challenging start after heading out into the real world, when co-star Jessica Batten swooned over Barnett when she finally got to meet him in the flesh after also falling for him in the pods.

Jessica’s attraction to Barnett caused issues in her own relationship with Mark Cuevas but Amber and Barnett only went from strength to strength.

Fans will get to see how their relationship has blossomed in the few years that they’ve been married in Love is Blind: After the Altar.

