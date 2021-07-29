Who Is Mark Cuevas’ Baby Mama Aubrey Rainey? Inside The Love Is Blind Star’s New Relationship

29 July 2021, 14:59 | Updated: 29 July 2021, 15:06

Meet Mark Cuevas’ Baby Mama Aubrey Rainey
Meet Mark Cuevas’ Baby Mama Aubrey Rainey. Picture: Instagram

The Love Is Blind star was absent from the latest reunion episodes on Netflix.

Bursting onto our screens just as Lockdown 1.0 came into effect, Love Is Blind wasn't just a reality dating show like no other - it helped keep us sane!

Placing 30 hopefuls into specially-designed "pods", the Netflix hit professed to be a "social experiment" whereby emotional connections were prioritised over physical attraction.

In fact, the only way the contestants were allowed to see each other in the flesh was if the guy proposed.

READ MORE: Are Amber and Barnett still married?

One of said hopefuls was Mark Cuevas, who, despite having speed-dated all the women in the show, set his sights (so to speak) on Jessica Batten.

As fans of the show will know, things went...south for the pair, and they parted ways at the end of the programme.

Most recently, Mark got engaged to a different woman and has welcomed a new baby boy. Here's everything you need to know about his fiancée and baby mama, Aubrey Rainey...

Who is Aubrey Rainey?

Aubrey is the 26-year-old fiancée and baby mama of Love Is Blind star, Mark Cuevas.

Shortly after the hit Netflix dating series aired, the pair enjoyed a whirlwind romance, before revealing they were expecting a baby together.

Just a few days after the birth of their son, Mark proposed to Aubrey at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland, Ohio.

The pair currently in Atlanta, Georgia together (which was where the Netflix show was filmed), and they've also launched a joint YouTube channel called 'Catching Up With The Cuevas'. So far, the channel has 2.5k subscribers.

When was their baby born?

The couple welcomed their baby boy - Ace Anthony Cuevas - on Sunday, April 25.

Announcing the news on Instagram, Mark wrote: "Welcome Home Ace Anthony Cuevas. Blessed is an understatement.

"After 19 hours of labor Aubrey delivered our beautiful baby boy and words cannot describe all the emotions we've been feeling for the past 24 hrs. He's safe, healthy and has his mother's smile!"

What happened between him and Jessica?

For those who have forgotten, Mark got engaged to Jessica Batten on the Netflix reality dating show, which premiered worldwide at the start of 2020.

However, Jessica left Mark at the alter, citing the 10-year age gap as the main motivation.

An Instagram user later claimed that “Mark was sleeping with MULTIPLE women at the studio he trained at DURING the show," to which Jessica replied: “Wow. News to me, I only know about one.”

A representative for Mark has denied the claims, telling People that he was “fully committed to the LIB process and to Jessica” during the show.

And when did Mark date LC?

Shortly afterwards, Mark started dating co-star Lauren "LC" Chamblin, but then in June 2020, a Reddit user created a thread titled 'My close friend's co-worker is dating Mark!!'

LC then commented, "This is awkward because I live in Atlanta and I’ve been dating Mark since the beginning of May."

She later thanked the Reddit user, saying: “I definitely just broke it off with Mark so I really do appreciate you posting this and saving me the energy on dating another liar.”

Also talking to People about their relationship, LC commented: “Mark and I were casually dating, but talked about remaining exclusive, especially because of COVID-19, but that’s over now.

“The main thing I learned from the show and past relationships is that I deserve to be treated like a priority, and not an option.”

That said, Mark insisted that he'd only “enjoyed spending time with LC for a few weeks" and “at no point” were they exclusive.

More News

See more More News

When will Married At First Sight UK air?

When Is Married At First Sight UK Coming Back?

Love Is Blind's reunion episode was filmed during the pandemic

When Was Love Is Blind: After The Altar Filmed?

Lizzo responded to wild rumours she killed a person by stage-diving

Lizzo Responds In The Most Lizzo Way To Wild Rumour She Killed Someone By Stage-Diving

Lorde has fans reeling with her Harry Styles confession

Lorde’s Dream Collaboration Would Be With Harry Styles

Love Island's Liam hints he'll re-couple with Mille amid Casa Amor

Love Island’s Liam Reardon Hints He’ll Return To Millie Court As Re-Coupling Looms

Lucinda Strafford's Instagram comments have been filled with the same word

Lucinda Strafford’s Instagram Comments Have Been Flooded With The Same Word

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Melinda Melrose doesn't think Marvin should have shared his prize money with her

Too Hot To Handle's Melinda Talks About Marvin Sharing Winnings With Her

Exclusive
Anne-Marie is set to be parodying a film in 'Kiss My (Uh-Oh)' music video

WATCH: Anne-Marie Teases "Very Funny" Little Mix 'Kiss My (Uh-Oh)' Music Video

Anne-Marie

Exclusive
Ed Sheeran surprised a NHS worker, who lost her Christmas

WATCH: Ed Sheeran Surprises NHS Key Worker Who Lost Christmas

Exclusive
HRVY revealed he had a chat with ITV bosses about going on Love Island

WATCH: HRVY Was Almost Cast On Love Island

Exclusive
Tom Hiddleston lectured Owen Wilson on the lure of Loki

WATCH: Owen Wilson Reacts To Tom Hiddleston's Impression Of Him

Exclusive
Calvin Harris says Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2 probably won't happen

Calvin Harris Gives An Update On Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2