Who Is Mark Cuevas’ Baby Mama Aubrey Rainey? Inside The Love Is Blind Star’s New Relationship

Meet Mark Cuevas’ Baby Mama Aubrey Rainey. Picture: Instagram

The Love Is Blind star was absent from the latest reunion episodes on Netflix.

Bursting onto our screens just as Lockdown 1.0 came into effect, Love Is Blind wasn't just a reality dating show like no other - it helped keep us sane!

Placing 30 hopefuls into specially-designed "pods", the Netflix hit professed to be a "social experiment" whereby emotional connections were prioritised over physical attraction.

In fact, the only way the contestants were allowed to see each other in the flesh was if the guy proposed.

One of said hopefuls was Mark Cuevas, who, despite having speed-dated all the women in the show, set his sights (so to speak) on Jessica Batten.

As fans of the show will know, things went...south for the pair, and they parted ways at the end of the programme.

Most recently, Mark got engaged to a different woman and has welcomed a new baby boy. Here's everything you need to know about his fiancée and baby mama, Aubrey Rainey...

Who is Aubrey Rainey?

Aubrey is the 26-year-old fiancée and baby mama of Love Is Blind star, Mark Cuevas.

Shortly after the hit Netflix dating series aired, the pair enjoyed a whirlwind romance, before revealing they were expecting a baby together.

Just a few days after the birth of their son, Mark proposed to Aubrey at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland, Ohio.

The pair currently in Atlanta, Georgia together (which was where the Netflix show was filmed), and they've also launched a joint YouTube channel called 'Catching Up With The Cuevas'. So far, the channel has 2.5k subscribers.

When was their baby born?

The couple welcomed their baby boy - Ace Anthony Cuevas - on Sunday, April 25.

Announcing the news on Instagram, Mark wrote: "Welcome Home Ace Anthony Cuevas. Blessed is an understatement.

"After 19 hours of labor Aubrey delivered our beautiful baby boy and words cannot describe all the emotions we've been feeling for the past 24 hrs. He's safe, healthy and has his mother's smile!"

What happened between him and Jessica?

For those who have forgotten, Mark got engaged to Jessica Batten on the Netflix reality dating show, which premiered worldwide at the start of 2020.

However, Jessica left Mark at the alter, citing the 10-year age gap as the main motivation.

An Instagram user later claimed that “Mark was sleeping with MULTIPLE women at the studio he trained at DURING the show," to which Jessica replied: “Wow. News to me, I only know about one.”

A representative for Mark has denied the claims, telling People that he was “fully committed to the LIB process and to Jessica” during the show.

And when did Mark date LC?

Shortly afterwards, Mark started dating co-star Lauren "LC" Chamblin, but then in June 2020, a Reddit user created a thread titled 'My close friend's co-worker is dating Mark!!'

LC then commented, "This is awkward because I live in Atlanta and I’ve been dating Mark since the beginning of May."

She later thanked the Reddit user, saying: “I definitely just broke it off with Mark so I really do appreciate you posting this and saving me the energy on dating another liar.”

Also talking to People about their relationship, LC commented: “Mark and I were casually dating, but talked about remaining exclusive, especially because of COVID-19, but that’s over now.

“The main thing I learned from the show and past relationships is that I deserve to be treated like a priority, and not an option.”

That said, Mark insisted that he'd only “enjoyed spending time with LC for a few weeks" and “at no point” were they exclusive.