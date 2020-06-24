Love Is Blind’s Jessica Batten Claims Ex-Fiancé Mark Cuevas Slept With Someone Else During The Show

Jessica Batten has claimed Mark slept with another woman on Love is Blind. Picture: Netflix

Jessica Batten posted a cryptic message on social media, hinting ex-fiancé Mark Cuevas was unfaithful during their time on Love is Blind.

Former husband and wife-to-be Jessica Batten and Mark Cuevas were among the couples to get engaged without seeing each other on Netflix's Love is Blind, instantly hitting it off when they eventually met – despite a few bumps along the way.

But their relationship didn’t work out as they’d hoped and it ended with Jessica walking out on Mark on their wedding day.

There was a big clue as to what was to come in the fact Jessica walked down the aisle alone and didn’t bring any of her friends and family to the ceremony.

Jessica and Mark didn't get married on Love is Blind. Picture: Netflix

Earlier in the week, it was revealed fellow Love is Blind star Lauren ‘LC’ Chamberlain had started dating Mark, but ended things when she saw pictures of him and another woman.

And Jessica has now weighed in on the drama.

When E! News posted about the allegations personal trainer Mark had been unfaithful to LC, a fan claimed: “Mark was sleeping with MULTIPLE women at the studio he trained at DURING the show. Maybe shows those interviews with his workers next time @Netflix.”

Jessica replied to the fan: “Wow. News to me, I only know about one.”

Lauren Chamberlain briefly dated Mark Cuevas. Picture: 123laurenc/Instagram

She then took to her own Instagram teasing she had more to spill, posting a photo of herself in a blue bikini, captioned with the tea emoji.

It comes after Mark was revealed to be briefly dating co-star LC, until she saw pictures of him with another woman on Reddit.

After seeing the snaps, she commented: “This is awkward because I live in Atlanta and I've been dating mark since the beginning of May…Oh and btw, this is LC from Love is Blind…

“But I definitely just broke it off with mark so I really do appreciate you posting this and saving me the energy on dating another liar."

She later told E! They were casually dating for a short time and discussing remaining exclusive, but things – with a little help from the global pandemic – have ended now.

"The main thing I learned from the show and past relationships is that I deserve to be treated like a priority, and not an option,” LC added.

Mark told the publication he “enjoyed” dating LC but that they were never in an official relationship.

