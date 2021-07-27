What Time Is Love Is Blind: After The Altar Coming Out On Netflix?

27 July 2021, 11:15 | Updated: 27 July 2021, 11:18





Love is Blind fans will get to see exactly what happened to the couples on the dating show, when they reunite for After the Altar.

Love is Blind: After the Altar is about to land on Netflix for a reunion special that looks as dramatic as the original series itself.

The show takes place a whole year and a half after Love is Blind aired, and three years after the contestants began filming!

After the Altar will celebrate the show’s married couples and all the other cast members, with some surprise guests in attendance too.

Too Hot to Handle's Francesca Farago makes an appearance on Love is Blind: After the Altar
Too Hot to Handle's Francesca Farago makes an appearance on Love is Blind: After the Altar. Picture: Netflix
Love is Blind: Lauren and Cameron
Love is Blind: Lauren and Cameron. Picture: Netflix

A trailer for the programme shows Too Hot to Handle’s Francesca Farago at the party with Damian Powers, leaving his girlfriend Giannina furious.

If you, like us, can’t wait to watch the drama unfold, here’s precisely what time it will drop on Netflix…

What time is Love is Blind: After the Altar on Netflix?

Love is Blind: After the Altar will land on Netflix on Wednesday 28 July in the early hours of the morning.

New additions to the streaming platform usually become available around 8am, but it may be as early as 12.01am.

The show is a three-part special, meaning triple the drama.

The episodes are:

  • Two Years Later
  • Married, Single, and It’s Complicated
  • Celebrations and Confrontations
Francesca Farago was linked to Love is Blind's Damian
Francesca Farago was linked to Love is Blind's Damian. Picture: Netflix

And it’s looking like all three parts will drop at once, so we won’t have to wait days for the drama to continue.

All of the contestants appear to be taking part, including Jessica Batten, Mark Cuevas, Matthew Barnett, Amber Pike, Lauren Speed and Cameron Hamilton.

Each of the cast members found love from within a pod, getting to know their suitors from behind a wall.

When they finally met face to face, they got engaged immediately, but not all of them made it to ‘I do’.

After the Altar will fill us in on exactly what’s happened since.

When we say we’re ready.

