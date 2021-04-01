Louis Tomlinson ‘Faith In The Future’ Documentary: Is It Real? All The Clues Uncovered

Is Louis Tomlinson really releasing a documentary titled 'Faith in the Future'? Here's what we know. Picture: PA/Twitter

Louis Tomlinson’s fans are almost certain he’s dropping a new documentary titled ‘Faith in the Future’ but are the rumours true? And when would it be released?

Louis Tomlinson has been going from strength to strength, with the ‘Walls’ star recently making history after being added to one of the exhibitions at Doncaster’s new Danum Gallery, Library and Museum.

As well as the exhibition and Louis revealing he wants to start a management company of his own “to help new artists”, fans are convinced he’s now also got a documentary in the works.

But are the rumours true? What will Louis’ documentary be called and when will it be released?

Let's take a look…

Louis Tomlinson's fans are convinced he's making a documentary titled 'Faith in the Future'. Picture: PA

Is Louis Tomlinson releasing a documentary called Faith in the Future?

Obviously fans are buzzing about the prospect of a film about the former One Direction star, with some fans even going to trouble of creating mock-up trailers and art for what it could look like - but is it real?

It all started when a fan asked Louis on Twitter: “Have you already thought about making a documentary??”, to which he replied with, “Already on it love,” and fans have been freaking out ever since!

In true fandom mode, Louis’ supporters were quick to investigate and realised that four days prior, he tweeted: “Faith in the future,” and it is now speculated to be the title of his alleged documentary.

Louis is yet to confirm more about the potential film that fans are hopeful for, and hasn’t commented on whether the latter tweet is tied into it - but fingers crossed for a documentary from the ‘Defenceless’ star!

Louis Tomlinson seemingly confirmed a documentary is on the way. Picture: Twitter

Fans think Louis Tomlinson is working on a documentary called 'Faith in the Future'. Picture: Twitter

Louis Tomlinson’s documentary release date

Since Louis is yet to share any information on the potential documentary, fans don't have a date they can count down to just yet.

However, some people have speculated about whether it could be dropped on his birthday, December 24 - all we can do right now is wait and see!

Fans are hopeful for a documentary about Louis Tomlinson. Picture: PA

Who will appear in Louis Tomlinson’s documentary

Since there are just bags of speculation right now, it’s not known who will appear in the documentary, as it’s uncertain what it will even be about.

However, if the film is real, people are hoping it will see the star talk about his journey in music and show glimpses of him shining on stage, as it's been widely discussed on Twitter by fans!

