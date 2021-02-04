Louis Tomlinson's 'Defenceless' Lyrics Explained

Louis Tomlinson's 'Defenceless' lyrics explained. Picture: PA Images/ YouTube

Louis Tomlinson's latest track 'Defenceless' lyrics explore being vulnerable and honest as the singer reflects on the track having a 'special place in his heart'.

Louis Tomlinson's fans cannot get enough of his track 'Defenceless' and are determined for it to move up the charts.

The former One Direction singer debuted the song while performing at the Coca Cola Music Experience Festival in Madrid in September 2019 and it was an instant hit with the audience.

Louis Tomlinson Has Been ‘Cooking’ Up New Music- So When Will We Get To Hear It?

It is track 11 on Louis' debut album, Walls and he's described it as a 'bit of a cry for help', likening it to being in an argument or feeling vulnerable.

The 29-year-old said: "The conception of this song is kind of about that moment where you're in an argument or feeling particularly vulnerable."

"Lyrically, I've said in the past it's always been important for me to be honest and vulnerable at times, definitely there's a lot of honesty in there."

Louis also said he didn't realise what a fan favourite the track would become until he played the song live in Madrid and says it has a 'special place' in his heart.

He says fans, 'for whatever reason, really took to the song."

So, let's take a look at the lyrics...

Defenceless Lyrics

I come runnin' to you like a moth into a flame

You tell me, "Take it easy," but it's easier to say

Wish I didn't need so much of you

I hate to say, but I do

We're sleepin' on our problems like we'll solve them in our dreams

We wake up early morning and they're still under the sheets

I'm lost in my head, I'm spinnin' again

Tryna find what to say to you



Been up all night

All night runnin' all my lines

But it’s only the truth

Been up all night

Not sure how to say this right

Got so much to lose



Never been so defenceless (Oh)

Never been so defenceless (Ooh)

You just keep on buildin' up your fences (Oh)

But I've never been so defenceless (Ooh)



You just keep on buildin' up your fences (Ooh, ooh, ooh)

But I've never been so defenceless (Ooh, ooh, ooh)



No, you don’t have to keep on being strong for me and you

Acting like you feel no pain, you know I know you do

And I can't get inside when you're lost in your pride

But you don't have a thing to prove



Been up all night, all night runnin' all my lines

But it's only the truth

Been up all night, not sure how to say this right

Got so much to lose



Never been so defenceless (Oh)

Never been so defenceless (Ooh)

You just keep on buildin' up your fences (Oh)

But I've never been so defenceless (Ooh)



You just keep on buildin' up your fences (Ooh, ooh, ooh)

But I've never been so defenceless (Ooh, ooh, ooh)



I hope that I'm not asking too much

Just wanna be loved by you (Don't you be so defensive)

And I'm too tired to be tough

Just wanna be loved by you



Never been so defenceless

Never been so defenceless

And you just keep on buildin' up your fences

But I've never been so defenceless



You just keep on buildin' up your fences (Ooh, ooh, ooh)

Defenceless (Ooh, ooh, ooh)



Never been so defenceless (Oh)

Never been so defenceless (Ooh)

You just keep on buildin' up your fences (Oh)

But I've never been so defenceless (Ooh)

> Roman Kemp's Catching Up With All Of The Stars Over On Our App