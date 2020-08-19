Louis Tomlinson’s Girlfriend Eleanor Calder Shares Rare Photo Of One Direction Star On Instagram

19 August 2020, 17:40

Louis Tomlinson's fans were sent into meltdown over the snap
Louis Tomlinson's fans were sent into meltdown over the snap. Picture: PA/Instagram

Eleanor Calder posted a photo of her boyfriend, Louis Tomlinson, on Instagram and One Direction fans are freaking out.

Louis Tomlinson’s long-term girlfriend Eleanor Calder has shared an adorable post of her bae on Instagram.

Taking to her IG story, the model shared a snap of the One Direction star on his guitar, playing music.

Unsurprisingly, it wasn’t long before fans jumped to Twitter to share their love of the adorable picture!

One fan wrote: “This is actually the best thing to happen to me in so long.”

Eleanor shared a picture of Louis Tomlinson on social media
Eleanor shared a picture of Louis Tomlinson on social media. Picture: Instagram

“OH MY GOD,” penned another.

Some fans were even hopeful that the picture was hinting at the singer writing some brand-new material!

One tweeted: “Writing LT2 I hope [heart-eye emoji].”

“It looks like he’s writing new music,” shared another fan.

NGL, we’re seriously hoping that some new music is on the cards for Louis!

Louis' fans are hoping for new music from the 1D star
Louis' fans are hoping for new music from the 1D star. Picture: Twitter
Directioners were sent into meltdown over the photo
Directioners were sent into meltdown over the photo. Picture: Twitter
View this post on Instagram

Rescheduled UK Tour dates

A post shared by Louis Tomlinson (@louist91) on

He dropped his debut album ‘Walls’ in January this year, which had 12 tracks on it and was the first record Louis released since 1D announced their hiatus back in 2016.

He had performed a number of tour dates for his album, before being forced to postpone the remainder of his tour due to the coronavirus pandemic.

However, it’s good to see the star chilling out and being in his music-playing zone!

