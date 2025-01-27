Lisa spills on The White Lotus season 3 and dream collab with Doja Cat during spa day with Jordan North

Lisa joined Jordan North for a spa day. Picture: Global - Stefano Broli / Alex Smith

By Kathryn Knight

Lisa got the ‘Very British’ treatment in the form of a luxury spa day at a luxury London hotel.

Our recent Very British Day Out was possibly our most boujee yet, with Capital Breakfast’s Jordan North taking the one and only Lisa for some pampering, in honour of her upcoming role in The White Lotus season 3, set in a plush hotel resort.

On her acting debut, the Blackpink star said: “I’m so happy to be part of The White Lotus family and to film in my home country, Thailand. So I got to spend time with my family, my mum was there on set as well.”

Naturally Jordan grilled Lisa on what we can expect from the new season, to which she coyly replied: “Not juicy, but it’s really White Lotus…”

Lisa chatted about her new album 'Alter Ego'. Picture: Global - Stefano Broli / Alex Smith

While she didn’t spill too much on The White Lotus, she did give us a hint at her new music's sound. Lisa’s new album 'Alter Ego' comes out on 28th February and she said she worked on her new music whilst filming in Thailand.

“I wanted to release a new song at the same time I was filming The White Lotus, so we made it happen. We flew people all the way to South of Thailand to record.”

Lisa also confirmed there are five different alter egos on the album, explaining: “It’s such a fun concept. So I have five different egos, I have Roxi, Vixie, Sunni, Speedi and Kiki. It’s a very different colour of Lisa in this album.”

Lisa and Jordan did face masks together as she opened up about her new album. Picture: Global - Stefano Broli / Alex Smith

Amid internet rumours she was collaborating with Doja Cat and RAYE – which the trio have finally just announced – Lisa also gave a very telling response when Jordan asked who she’d like to collab with.

"I want to team up with Doja Cat," she said, before Jordan asked 'if they're friends'.

"Well, we're in the same company," Lisa cryptically responded.

The stars have since revealed their collaboration with RAYE is dropping on 6th February, titled 'Born Again'.

