Exclusive

Jason Derulo gets a hilarious Popstar Appraisal

19 December 2024, 07:30 | Updated: 19 December 2024, 12:47

Jason Derulo's Popstar Appraisal!

By Kathryn Knight

Jason Derulo was the latest artist to get a grilling from our “HR Department”.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Our “HR” team, aka Capital Breakfast’s Jordan North, Chris Stark and Sian Welby, put Jason Derulo on the spot with a *very serious* career review.

Perrie was the first celebrity to face our brutal team earlier in the year and Jason followed in her footsteps as he put on a serious face for the team, in a video you can watch on Global Player now.

Jason Derulo had a pop star appraisal with our 'HR department'
Jason Derulo had a pop star appraisal with our 'HR department'. Picture: Global

He had to face hilariously awkward questions like, ‘are you viral?’ And ‘could you include the big Tesco in Manchester in your next music video?’

He was also grilled on his lyrics in some of his biggest songs, but ever the pro Jason Derulo reacted like a true hero.

Watch the full video on Global Player now.

