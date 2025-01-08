Exclusive

Nicholas Hoult and Lily-Rose Depp admit Nosferatu had them scared IRL

8 January 2025

Nicholas Hoult and Lily-Rose Depp joined Capital Breakfast
Nicholas Hoult and Lily-Rose Depp joined Capital Breakfast. Picture: Global

By Kathryn Knight

Nicholas Hoult and Lily-Rose Depp joined Capital Breakfast to discuss their new horror film Nosferatu, revealing that, at times, they were genuinely scared on set.

Nosferatu is being dubbed ‘the scariest film of 2025’, starring Nicholas Hoult and Lily-Rose Depp, telling the story of a woman who encounters an evil force beyond her control.

The movie has gone viral for its scare-factor, with Capital Breakfast’s Jordan North, Chris Stark and Sian Welby even filming their terrified reactions at a screening so Nicholas and Lily could see first hand how much their incredible film is spooking viewers.

Asked whether they themselves felt scared making the film, Lily admitted there were times she was genuinely scared on set.

She said: “Everything in this movie is as you see it. So there was definitely a real feeling on set of, atmospherically, you felt like you were entering this world that was full of terrifying complexities everywhere you turned.

Nicholas Hoult and Lily-Rose Depp star in Nosferatu
Nicholas Hoult and Lily-Rose Depp star in Nosferatu. Picture: Global

“There were definitely moments on set where I was genuinely scared in the moment.”

Nicholas admitted even he’s fallen victim to the jump-scares, despite knowing exactly where they are.

He said: “We had a premiere in Berlin not long ago and there’s a jump scare in the film that genuinely got me. I jumped in my seat and I was like, ‘Oh, come on, you knew that was there’ and it still got me. So I think that’s a testament to the quality of jump scares.”

Lily said when it comes to watching scary movies herself she can only watch them in the morning, adding: “If I’m going to watch a scary movie, I like to watch them in the morning if I’m honest," adding that Nosferatu is even creeping its way into her own dreams: "I had a nightmare about a vampire the other night!”

The cast of Nosferatu at the Hollywood premiere
The cast of Nosferatu at the Hollywood premiere. Picture: Getty

She also said she signed up for Nosferatu because it was ‘a real challenge’, worlds away from previous roles she’s had, like pop star Jocelyn in The Idol.

"It was definitely a real departure from everything I’ve ever done, which definitely made it exciting and a real challenge. Definitely the scariest thing I’ve ever done."

Nosferatu is in cinemas now.

The Nosferatu stars chatted to us on Capital Breakfast
The Nosferatu stars chatted to us on Capital Breakfast. Picture: Global

