Exclusive

Billy Eichner chats all things Mufasa: The Lion King with Capital Breakfast

20 December 2024, 08:30 | Updated: 20 December 2024, 15:24

We interviewed Billy Eichner on the streets of London
We interviewed Billy Eichner on the streets of London. Picture: Global

By Kathryn Knight

We put Billy Eichner on the other side of his ‘on the street’ interviews.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

When Billy Eichner came to London to promote new movie Mufasa: The Lion King, in which he voices Timon, we had to interview him in the streets of London in honour of his YouTube series Billy on the Street.

Strolling through central London with Capital Breakfast presenter Chris Stark, Billy told us all about working with Beyoncé on the latest Lion King movie, in which her daughter Blue Ivy also stars as the voice of Kiara, his friendship with Christmas queen Mariah Carey and his least favourite British celeb.

Chris also asked the comedy legend to sing his favourite Kylie Minogue songs, where he unleashed his inner fan boy belting out ‘Can’t Get You Out of My Head’ as they crossed the road.

Billy then recalled how he danced with Kylie to 90's hip hop at an Oscars after party this year – iconic!

Watch our full chat with Billy Eichner on Global Player now!

Mufasa: The Lion King is in cinemas now.

Shop our merch

More News

See more More News

The Sims 5 is no longer happening, confirms EA

The Sims 5 cancelled: Here's why The Sims 4 sequel is likely never happening

N-Dubz's Tulisa opens up about Fazer split for the first time

Tulisa reveals real reason she and N-Dubz star Fazer broke up

Here's why you recognise the No Good Deed house

Where is Netflix's No Good Deed house? Here's why you recognise the location

TV & Film

Exclusive
I'm A Celeb's Maura Higgins reveals shocking unaired Coming Out show moment

I'm A Celeb's Maura Higgins reveals shocking unaired Coming Out show moment

TV & Film

Love Island All Stars 2025 rumoured lineup

Love Island All Stars 2025 lineup - The rumoured cast revealed

Love Island

Molly-Mae reveals hostile Tommy Fury phone call in documentary trailer

Molly-Mae reveals hostile Tommy Fury phone call in documentary trailer

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

We Live In Time's Andrew Garfield and Florence Pugh interview each other

We Live In Time's Florence Pugh and Andrew Garfield interview each other

TV & Film

Aaron Taylor-Johnson vs. The Most Impossible Aaron Taylor-Johnson Quiz

Aaron Taylor-Johnson vs. 'The Most Impossible Aaron Taylor-Johnson Quiz'

TV & Film

Wicked's Jonathan Bailey and Jeff Goldblum reveal Part 2 will include new original songs

Wicked's Jonathan Bailey and Jeff Goldblum reveal Part 2 will include new original songs

TV & Film

Wicked cast vs. 'The Most Impossible Wicked Quiz'

Wicked cast vs. 'The Most Impossible Wicked Quiz'

TV & Film

Gladiator 2's Paul Mescal and Fred Hechinger take on a chaotic mystery quiz

Gladiator 2's Paul Mescal and Fred Hechinger take on a chaotic mystery interview

TV & Film

Selena Gomez and Zoe Saldaña reveal who inspired their Emilia Perez performances

Selena Gomez and Zoe Saldaña reveal who inspired their Emilia Pérez performances

TV & Film

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Zendaya and Tom Holland’s complete relationship timeline - how they met to where they are now
Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life

Billie Eilish’s Dating History, Her Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Jesse Rutherford
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Dua Lipa

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

TV & Films

After

Married At First Sight UK

Love Island

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2023

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Pop Culture with Chanté Joseph

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Throwback Hits