Exclusive

Billy Eichner chats all things Mufasa: The Lion King with Capital Breakfast

We interviewed Billy Eichner on the streets of London. Picture: Global

By Kathryn Knight

We put Billy Eichner on the other side of his ‘on the street’ interviews.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

When Billy Eichner came to London to promote new movie Mufasa: The Lion King, in which he voices Timon, we had to interview him in the streets of London in honour of his YouTube series Billy on the Street.

Strolling through central London with Capital Breakfast presenter Chris Stark, Billy told us all about working with Beyoncé on the latest Lion King movie, in which her daughter Blue Ivy also stars as the voice of Kiara, his friendship with Christmas queen Mariah Carey and his least favourite British celeb.

Chris also asked the comedy legend to sing his favourite Kylie Minogue songs, where he unleashed his inner fan boy belting out ‘Can’t Get You Out of My Head’ as they crossed the road.

Billy then recalled how he danced with Kylie to 90's hip hop at an Oscars after party this year – iconic!

Watch our full chat with Billy Eichner on Global Player now!

Mufasa: The Lion King is in cinemas now.