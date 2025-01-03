When will Nosferatu be on streaming? How to watch Nosferatu online

3 January 2025, 18:04 | Updated: 3 January 2025, 18:06

When will Nosferatu be on streaming? How to watch Nosferatu online
When will Nosferatu be on streaming? How to watch Nosferatu online. Picture: Focus Features / Collection Christophel / Alamy Stock Photo
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

Will Nosferatu be on Netflix, Prime, Disney+ or Peacock? Here's when and where you can watch the movie in your own home based on its streaming release date.

Nosferatu is finally out in cinemas but when can you terrify yourself with the film from the comfort of your own home?

You don't have to be a cinema buff to know that Nosferatu is one of the most-talked about films in cinemas right now. Starring Bill Skarsgård alongside Nicholas Hoult, Lily-Rose Depp and Aaron Taylor-Johnson, the movie has received widespread critical acclaim for how it adapts the 1922 silent film of the same name for modern audiences.

Want to see what all the hype is about? Well, here's everything we know about Nosferatu's streaming release date.

Where can I watch Nosferatu? Is Nosferatu on streaming?

When will Nosferatu be on Peacock?

For the time being, Nosferatu is only available to watch in cinemas and it likely won't be available anywhere else until box office numbers begin to die down. Nevertheless, it will eventually end up on streaming and, given that the movie is a Focus Features project, it will be uploaded to Peacock.

As for a date, nothing has been announced just yet but Focus Features tend to make their films available to stream around three months after they debut in cinemas. As a result, Nosferatu could come to Peacock as soon as April 2025.

Will Nosferatu be on Netflix, Prime Video or Disney+?

With Nosferatu being a Focus Features production, it's very unlikely that it will be added to Netflix or Disney+ anytime soon but we'll let you know if that changes. As for Prime Video, Nosferatu will be made available to rent or purchase via Video On Demand but it likely won't be included free within their subscription service.

Bookmark this page and we'll let you know as soon as more Nosferatu streaming information is revealed.

Will Nosferatu be on Netflix, Prime Video or Disney+?
Will Nosferatu be on Netflix, Prime Video or Disney+? Picture: Alamy

When will Nosferatu be available to buy on VOD?

VOD (Video On Demand) is when movies are made available to purchase/rent via services like Prime Video, YouTube TV and Apple TV. Nosferatu is yet to get an official VOD release date but these tend to be around two months after films come out in cinemas.

Taking this into consideration, it's possible that Nosferatu will be available for VOD as soon as March this year.

