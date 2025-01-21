Exclusive

Jamie Foxx and Cameron Diaz on her grand return to acting in 'Back in Action'

21 January 2025, 08:10

Jamie Foxx and Cameron Diaz on Capital Breakfast
Jamie Foxx and Cameron Diaz on Capital Breakfast. Picture: Global

By Kathryn Knight

Jamie Foxx and Cameron Diaz joined Capital Breakfast with Jordan North, Chris Stark and Sian Welby for the most hilarious chat.

Jamie Foxx and Cameron Diaz star in new Netflix film Back in Action, the actress’ first movie in a decade.

In their interview, Cameron spoke about how much she enjoyed making her grand return to the big screen.

She said: “The way I feel about making movies is it’s a privilege. We all know how many people want to do it, we all know about Hollywood, and people go there and try to do this and the fact we’ve got to do it for so long… we’re decades into this.

“And taking a whole decade off and be able to come back to it, the fact the door’s open, to do it at this level, with this talent and this partner is such a privilege and an honour for me. I love putting entertainment into the world and I love having a good time.”

Cameron Diaz and Jamie Foxx are in new Netflix film Back in Action
Cameron Diaz and Jamie Foxx are in new Netflix film Back in Action. Picture: Getty

Cameron also said she’s only making ‘mom-coms’ from now on, after years of making rom-coms.

Jordan, Chris and Sian also made to shout out Jamie’s Oscar win in 2005, where he won Best Actor for Ray.

He said looking at one of his team members: “It was a great time, it was a wild time, Dave, right?

“I didn’t keep the Oscar when I first… it’s a different energy when you win the Oscar and it felt weird. When they put it in my hand, I started speaking in a British accent," he joked.

Cameron Diaz and Jamie Foxx attend a 'Back in Action' screening
Cameron Diaz and Jamie Foxx attend a 'Back in Action' screening. Picture: Getty

“So, I wanted to go back to being funny. So I finally got it back and now it’s at the crib and it’s a better vibe. Because I noticed when people win Oscars they always behave a little different. Sometimes it can be a blessing and a curse at the same time.”

The pair also spoke about the upcoming Shrek movie, Shrek 5, with Jamie admitting he’s tried to get a part in the film on more than one occasion.

