Netflix confirm Liam Payne's ‘Building the Band’ series is still going ahead

Liam Payne will feature as a judge on the upcoming series Building the Band. Picture: Getty/Instagram

By Jenny Medlicott

Netflix is moving ahead with a talent discovery show featuring Liam Payne as a judge.

Former One Direction band member Liam Payne is set to feature as a judge in the upcoming talent series Building the Band which was filmed before his death last year.

Liam wrapped filming with his fellow judges on the show last summer, but after the singer's death in October the post-production process was brought to a halt, casting doubts on the future of the show.

But now those doubts have been washed away after Netflix unveiled a hefty list of shows set to come out in 2025, including the talent competition series.

Building the Band follows judges Liam, Nicole Scherzinger (The Pussycat Dolls) and Kelly Rowland (Destiny’s Child) as they scout members for the next up and coming boy band. Backstreet Boys’ AJ McLean also features as the show’s host.

Set in a format that some have likened to popular dating show Love is Blind, musicians will compete to form a winning boy band based entirely on performance, without ever meeting each other. The musicians maintain their anonymity by rehearsing together through isolation booths.

The show description reads: "All they have to go on is musical compatibility, connection, chemistry and merit... with incredible performances, compelling drama, and one big goal - to find the next great music band - the stage is set for an unforgettable experience."

However, while Netflix has confirmed the show is set to release in the next year, questions still remain about how the show will handle Liam's passing. Liam died on October 16th last year, aged 31, in Buenos Aires.

Sources at Netflix told The Hollywood Reporter that it was never the streaming giant's intention to abandon the series, but that there was an uncertainty around how to handle Liam’s passing.

During a “Special Presentation” event in LA on Wednesday (29 January), Brandon Riegg, Netflix's Vice President of nonfiction series and sports, was asked about how they were dealing with Liam’s death in the show.

Riegg reportedly said that Netflix had been in ongoing conversations with Liam’s family and that there would be more information in the "near future".

Liam Payne died in October 2024. Picture: Getty

So far, reports suggest that Netflix may move forward with the show by offering a tribute to Liam in the show’s debut episode. But for now, the specifics are yet to be confirmed with no release date set for the show.

It comes after Liam’s loved ones gathered in November to pay their respects to the late singer, with his parents Geoff and Karen leading the tributes.

Following Liam’s death, his former One Direction bandmates said in a joint statement: “We’re completely devastated by the news of Liam’s passing.

"In time, and when everyone is able to, there will be more to say. But for now, we will take some time to grieve and process the loss of our brother, who we loved dearly. The memories we shared with him will be treasured forever."

