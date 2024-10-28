Liam Payne’s Netflix series 'Building the Band' is on hold

Liam Payne had filmed Building the Band before he died. Picture: Getty/Nicole Scherzinger/Instagram

By Kathryn Knight

Liam Payne had filmed for a new Netflix series called Building the Band before his tragic passing.

Liam Payne had wrapped on Netflix show Building the Band in August, two months before he sadly died in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Production on the show has been put on hold in light of the One Direction star’s tragic passing, with reports Netflix are planning to speak with Liam’s family before development on the show goes any further, according to the US tabloids.

They reported: “Netflix will sit down with Liam's family when the time is right to speak about the series and when it could be released.”

Building the Band will see hopeful singers take part in a competition to find their ideal bandmates, solely based on musical compatibility, connection and merit.

Liam Payne was 31 years old when he died in Argentina. Picture: Getty

Liam served as a judge and mentor on the series alongside Pussycat Dolls star Nicole Scherzinger and Destiny’s Child’s Kelly Rowland. Backstreet Boys’ AJ McLean is the host of the show.

Filming wrapped in Manchester in August but a release date has not yet been confirmed.

Netflix blog Tudum said of the TV series: “When it comes to love, meeting face-to-face is clearly overrated. But what about music? Building the Band will attempt to answer this question by forming the next great music group without any of the members ever seeing each other.

Liam Payne was part of the world famous One Direction. Picture: Getty

“A group of talented singers will enter the competition for the opportunity of a lifetime: to find their perfect bandmates solely based on musical compatibility, connection, and, most importantly, merit.”

Nicole Scherzinger who also worked on the show recently spoke out about Liam’s death. The two first met when he was on The X Factor when she acted as a guest judge, encouraging Simon Cowell at the Boot Camp stage to put together a boyband instead of turning away the five talented singers who went on to become the legendary 1D: Liam, Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Louis Tomlinson and Niall Horan.

Taking to Instagram to share a tribute to the pop star, Nicole wrote: “I will forever cherish and treasure the time we shared together, from fifteen years ago when One Direction was born, right up until just a few weeks ago.

“It was such a blessing to get to work with you recently. We shared the same love and passion for music and I will forever remember the meaningful and joyful conversations we had.

“It’s been so hard to process that you’re no longer here, but I am grateful to have known your kind heart, sweet soul and character.

“You brought so much joy, light, and laughter to the lives of those that truly knew you. I will “miss you” my friend and carry you in my heart. My thoughts and prayers are with your family.”

