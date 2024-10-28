Liam Payne’s Netflix series 'Building the Band' is on hold

28 October 2024, 17:23

Liam Payne had filmed Building the Band before he died
Liam Payne had filmed Building the Band before he died. Picture: Getty/Nicole Scherzinger/Instagram

By Kathryn Knight

Liam Payne had filmed for a new Netflix series called Building the Band before his tragic passing.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Liam Payne had wrapped on Netflix show Building the Band in August, two months before he sadly died in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Production on the show has been put on hold in light of the One Direction star’s tragic passing, with reports Netflix are planning to speak with Liam’s family before development on the show goes any further, according to the US tabloids.

They reported: “Netflix will sit down with Liam's family when the time is right to speak about the series and when it could be released.”

Building the Band will see hopeful singers take part in a competition to find their ideal bandmates, solely based on musical compatibility, connection and merit.

Liam Payne was 31 years old when he died in Argentina
Liam Payne was 31 years old when he died in Argentina. Picture: Getty

Liam served as a judge and mentor on the series alongside Pussycat Dolls star Nicole Scherzinger and Destiny’s Child’s Kelly Rowland. Backstreet Boys’ AJ McLean is the host of the show.

Filming wrapped in Manchester in August but a release date has not yet been confirmed.

Netflix blog Tudum said of the TV series: “When it comes to love, meeting face-to-face is clearly overrated. But what about music? Building the Band will attempt to answer this question by forming the next great music group without any of the members ever seeing each other.

Liam Payne was part of the world famous One Direction
Liam Payne was part of the world famous One Direction. Picture: Getty

“A group of talented singers will enter the competition for the opportunity of a lifetime: to find their perfect bandmates solely based on musical compatibility, connection, and, most importantly, merit.”

Nicole Scherzinger who also worked on the show recently spoke out about Liam’s death. The two first met when he was on The X Factor when she acted as a guest judge, encouraging Simon Cowell at the Boot Camp stage to put together a boyband instead of turning away the five talented singers who went on to become the legendary 1D: Liam, Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Louis Tomlinson and Niall Horan.

Taking to Instagram to share a tribute to the pop star, Nicole wrote: “I will forever cherish and treasure the time we shared together, from fifteen years ago when One Direction was born, right up until just a few weeks ago.

“It was such a blessing to get to work with you recently. We shared the same love and passion for music and I will forever remember the meaningful and joyful conversations we had.

“It’s been so hard to process that you’re no longer here, but I am grateful to have known your kind heart, sweet soul and character.

“You brought so much joy, light, and laughter to the lives of those that truly knew you. I will “miss you” my friend and carry you in my heart. My thoughts and prayers are with your family.”

Read more about Liam Payne here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

More News

See more More News

Patrick Dempsey confirms he's in talks to return in Scream 7 as Mark Kincaid

Patrick Dempsey confirms he's in talks with Scream 7 to return as Mark Kincaid

TV & Film

Taylor Swift The Eras Tour setlist: What songs will Taylor play?

Taylor Swift Eras Tour Setlist 2024: All 46 Songs Played By Taylor

Taylor Swift

Gracie Abrams Eras Tour setlist: Every song she performs opening for Taylor Swift

Gracie Abrams Eras Tour setlist: Every song she performs opening for Taylor Swift

Tom Holland pulled Zendaya out of an ambush of photogrpahers

Tom Holland saves Zendaya from terrifying photographer ambush

Ayo and Jess appear to have split three months after Love Island 2024 aired

Have Love Island's Ayo and Jess split? Ayo sparks shock break up rumour

Love Island

Inside the lyrics of Lady Gaga's 'Disease'

Lady Gaga explains 'Disease' lyrics and dark meaning

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Agatha All Along cast reveal their dream musicals, nightmare performances, perfect fan edit songs and more

Agatha All Along Cast Take On A Chaotic Mystery Interview

TV & Film

Glen Powell, Daisy Edgar-Jones and Anthony Ramos take on a chaotic mystery interview

Twisters' Glen Powell, Daisy Edgar-Jones and Anthony Ramos Take On A Chaotic Mystery Interview

TV & Film

Kehlani Breaks Down Every Song On 'Crash' Track By Track | Making The Album

Kehlani Breaks Down Every Song On 'Crash' Track By Track | Making The Album

House of The Dragon's Emma D'Arcy & Olivia Cooke Answer Chaotic Questions About The Show

House Of The Dragon's Emma D'Arcy & Olivia Cooke Talk Sex Scenes And Fan Edit Song Requests

TV & Film

Rob Brydon sings Sabrina Carpenter lyrics

Rob Brydon Sings Sabrina Carpenter Lyrics As Uncle Bryn From Gavin & Stacey

House Of The Dragon Cast vs. 'The Most Impossible House Of The Dragon Quiz'

House Of The Dragon Cast vs. 'The Most Impossible House Of The Dragon Quiz'

TV & Film

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Zendaya and Tom Hollands’s complete relationship timeline - how they met to where they are now
Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life

Billie Eilish’s Dating History, Her Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Jesse Rutherford
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Dua Lipa

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

TV & Films

After

Married At First Sight UK

Love Island

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2023

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Pop Culture with Chanté Joseph

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Throwback Hits