Leigh-Anne Pinnock Opens Up About Making Race, Pop & Power Documentary

13 May 2021, 15:29

Capital FM

By Capital FM

Little Mix’s Leigh-Anne Pinnock has explained what led her to make her documentary Race Pop & Power, where she explores racism within society and the music industry.

Little Mix star Leigh-Anne Pinnock is fronting her first documentary titled Race, Pop & Power, where she explores racial injustice within society in the UK.

Opening up about what led her to make the documentary, the ‘Confetti’ songstress had an open conversation where she spoke about her feelings ahead of making the film.

Leigh-Anne Pinnock’s Documentary: When Is Race, Pop & Power On TV And What Is It About?

In a newly released preview of the documentary, she said: “Being a Black girl in the pop industry, I feel like I have a responsibility to speak up.”

Leigh-Anne, who recently announced she’s expecting her first baby with fiancé Andre Gray, also explained what the film is about, saying: "The documentary is about racism in the UK and we touch on colourism as well."

Leigh-Anne Pinnock opened up about why she made Race, Pop & Power.
Leigh-Anne Pinnock opened up about why she made Race, Pop & Power. Picture: BBC

She added: "I wanted to speak on my experiences and the way I felt in the band, being the Black girl in the band and people identifying me as the Black girl.

“I really wanted to explore why I felt so overlooked, so overshadowed - but also, I wanted to be able to hear from other Black women on their experiences and being able to just be open.”

Revealing she had some doubts ahead of making the doc, she said: “I was scared people wouldn’t understand because I feel like with racism if you don’t experience it, how are you ever going to really get it?

“I was also scared to lose fans, of offending fans because that’s not what I’m trying to do at all, I just wanted to address how I felt. I was really scared.”

Leigh-Anne Pinnock has released her new documentary about racism.
Leigh-Anne Pinnock has released her new documentary about racism. Picture: @leighannepinnock/Instagram

Leigh-Anne went on to say she questioned “whether I’m the right person for this”, adding: “But in the documentary, I met [Labour MP] Dawn Butler who said something to me: ‘When all is said and done, what’s going to be written next to your name in the history books?’"

“I left that meeting feeling more empowered and ready to carry on with my journey," added Leigh-Anne.

Not only does the ‘Sweet Melody’ songstress discuss her own experiences, but also chats with fellow Black pop stars including Sugababes’ Keisha Buchanan and X Factor star Alexandra Burke as they open up about how they have been impacted by racism.

Race, Pop & Power is available to stream on BBC iPlayer and will air on BBC One at 9pm tonight.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Joey King and Sabrina Carpenter have been friends for over 10 years.

Inside Kissing Booth Star Joey King’s Friendship With Sabrina Carpenter

Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Andre Gray began their relationship in 2016 and are now engaged

Leigh-Anne Pinnock & Andre Gray: When Did They Get Engaged And How Long Have They Been Together?

Little Mix

Harry Styles' dancing on The X Factor has resurfaced

WATCH: Harry Styles’ Dancing On The X Factor Has Resurfaced And We’re So Glad

Miley Cyrus Malibu Liam Hemsworth

Miley Cyrus Reflects On Liam Hemsworth Marriage On 4-Year Anniversary Of 'Malibu'

A few teaser snaps have already been shared for After We Fell.

After We Fell: All The Teaser Pictures, Trailers & On Set Snaps Of After 3 So Far

TV & Film

Dakota Johnson called out Ellen DeGeneres in her awkward 2019 interview.

WATCH: Dakota Johnson's Ellen DeGeneres Interview Goes Viral Again Amid Show Ending

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Coldplay teased that they're releasing another album

WATCH: Coldplay Confirm Upcoming Ninth Studio Album

Exclusive
Doja Cat seemingly confirmed a collaboration with Megan Thee Stallion

WATCH: Doja Cat Implies That She's Definitely Collaborating With Megan Thee Stallion

Exclusive
YUNGBLUD hinted at a collaboration with Avril Lavigne

WATCH: YUNGBLUD Confirms Collaboration With Avril Lavigne

Exclusive
Lil Nas X teased a collaboration with Rihanna

WATCH: Is Rihanna Remixing Lil Nas X's 'MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)'?

Exclusive
KSI is bringing an alphorn to his upcoming tour

WATCH: KSI Has A REALLY WEIRD Surprise For His Tour

Exclusive
Olly Alexander explained why Years & Years became a solo project

WATCH: Olly Alexander Explains Why Years & Years Became A Solo Project