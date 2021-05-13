Leigh-Anne Pinnock Opens Up About Making Race, Pop & Power Documentary

By Capital FM

Little Mix’s Leigh-Anne Pinnock has explained what led her to make her documentary Race Pop & Power, where she explores racism within society and the music industry.

Little Mix star Leigh-Anne Pinnock is fronting her first documentary titled Race, Pop & Power, where she explores racial injustice within society in the UK.

Opening up about what led her to make the documentary, the ‘Confetti’ songstress had an open conversation where she spoke about her feelings ahead of making the film.

Leigh-Anne Pinnock’s Documentary: When Is Race, Pop & Power On TV And What Is It About?

In a newly released preview of the documentary, she said: “Being a Black girl in the pop industry, I feel like I have a responsibility to speak up.”

Leigh-Anne, who recently announced she’s expecting her first baby with fiancé Andre Gray, also explained what the film is about, saying: "The documentary is about racism in the UK and we touch on colourism as well."

Leigh-Anne Pinnock opened up about why she made Race, Pop & Power. Picture: BBC

She added: "I wanted to speak on my experiences and the way I felt in the band, being the Black girl in the band and people identifying me as the Black girl.

“I really wanted to explore why I felt so overlooked, so overshadowed - but also, I wanted to be able to hear from other Black women on their experiences and being able to just be open.”

Revealing she had some doubts ahead of making the doc, she said: “I was scared people wouldn’t understand because I feel like with racism if you don’t experience it, how are you ever going to really get it?

“I was also scared to lose fans, of offending fans because that’s not what I’m trying to do at all, I just wanted to address how I felt. I was really scared.”

Leigh-Anne Pinnock has released her new documentary about racism. Picture: @leighannepinnock/Instagram

Leigh-Anne went on to say she questioned “whether I’m the right person for this”, adding: “But in the documentary, I met [Labour MP] Dawn Butler who said something to me: ‘When all is said and done, what’s going to be written next to your name in the history books?’"

“I left that meeting feeling more empowered and ready to carry on with my journey," added Leigh-Anne.

Not only does the ‘Sweet Melody’ songstress discuss her own experiences, but also chats with fellow Black pop stars including Sugababes’ Keisha Buchanan and X Factor star Alexandra Burke as they open up about how they have been impacted by racism.

Race, Pop & Power is available to stream on BBC iPlayer and will air on BBC One at 9pm tonight.

