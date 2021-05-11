Leigh-Anne Pinnock Praises Jade Thirlwall For ‘Amazing Support’ Ahead Of Racism Documentary

Leigh-Anne Pinnock says she's 'lucky' to have the Little Mix girls. Picture: @leighannepinnock/Instagram/PA

By Capital FM

Leigh-Anne Pinnock opened up about her new documentary, Race, Pop & Power, and explained the support she's received from Little Mix bandmate Jade Thirlwall.

Little Mix star Leigh-Anne Pinnock is launching her new documentary Race, Pop & Power in a matter of days, and has opened up about the support she’s received from her bandmate Jade Thirlwall.

The documentary, which will look at racial injustice within the music industry, sees Leigh-Anne shedding light on her own experiences, as well as her speaking with other black artists about theirs.

Inside Little Mix’s Perrie Edwards & Leigh-Anne Pinnock’s Shared Pregnancy Journey

During the documentary, the 'Confetti' songstress speaks on how she felt she was "treated differently" to her bandmates at times, and when asked about whether she had confided in the 'Sweet Melody' singers, she told this publication that they have really been there for her.

She said: “The girls have been super supportive, I have been really lucky to have them, especially Jade.”

Leigh-Anne Pinnock said she's "lucky" to have the Little Mix girls. Picture: Getty

Leigh-Anne Pinnock is fronting her new documentary titled Race, Pop & Power. Picture: @leighannepinnock/Instagram

Leigh-Anne went on to explain how “important” it has been for her to have Jade by her side, adding: “I think throughout my journey, having someone to talk to and actually understand how I have been feeling is so important.

"I don't really know what I would have done without it to be honest. I remember our trip to Brazil, and for the first time in my career, I saw a predominantly black audience.

"The love that I was getting - I felt like I belonged and it was just mindblowing to me. I have never, ever experienced anything like that in my Little Mix journey.”

Leigh-Anne explained that following her Brazil tour date, she confided in Jade, saying: “I remember coming off stage and just sitting down with Jade and I was just bawling, I was hysterical.”

Leigh-Anne Pinnock praised Jade Thirlwall for her "amazing support". Picture: Getty

The pregnant star added: “I was just like, why only now am I feeling this love after 10 years? It's just crazy.

"She has been an amazing support for me.”

Leigh-Anne has always been vocal about her experiences with racism and wants to use her platform to bring the discussions to a wider audience.

Leigh-Anne: Race, Pop & Power will air on BBC One at 9pm on Thursday 13 May and will be available on BBC Three on iPlayer on the same day, from 6am.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital