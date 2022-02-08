Why Kylie Jenner Isn’t Revealing Her New Baby Name Just Yet

8 February 2022, 10:15

The reason why Kylie Jenner hasn't announced her baby name yet
The reason why Kylie Jenner hasn't announced her baby name yet. Picture: @kyliejenner/Instagram
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have allegedly already decided on a name for their baby boy.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Kylie Jenner is now a mum of two after welcoming her second baby with boyfriend Travis Scott.

The makeup mogul and her rapper beau are already parents to their firstborn daughter Stormi Webster, who is now a big sister!

Kendall Jenner Claps Back At Shady ‘Pick Me Girl’ Comments

Kylie revealed that she gave birth on 2nd February - just a day after Stormi’s fourth birthday.

Although she is yet to announce the name of her new baby, fans are pretty certain the couple have welcomed a baby boy after Kylie shared a snap of her baby’s hand alongside a blue heart emoji.

What has Kylie Jenner named her baby boy?
What has Kylie Jenner named her baby boy? Picture: @kyliejenner/Instagram
Stormi Webster is now a big sister
Stormi Webster is now a big sister. Picture: @kyliejenner/Instagram

Fans have already speculated about what her new baby’s name is after momager Kris Jenner dropped a huge hint in the comments of her baby announcement.

She simply wrote: “Angel pie,” in the comments - which came alongside a series of angel emojis from Kylie’s other pals…

Fans also think the name ‘Angel’ could be a nod to the baby’s day of birth; 2/2/22 - which is known as an ‘angel number’.

According to People, Kylie and Travis have already named their little bundle of joy and have their own reasons for not announcing it just yet.

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott welcomed their second baby on 2/2/22
Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott welcomed their second baby on 2/2/22. Picture: @kyliejenner/Instagram
Kylie Jenner is yet to announce the name of her newborn baby
Kylie Jenner is yet to announce the name of her newborn baby. Picture: @kyliejenner/Instagram

An insider told the publication that the pair have welcomed a son, and that they will share the baby’s name ‘when Kylie is ready’.

“[Travis] and Kylie picked a name together," they said, before adding that she is set to share it publicly "in a few days" and "wants to make sure she loves the name" before announcing it - which is more than understandable.

We’ll be waiting for the announcement!

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Adele has lost a reported seven stone

Adele’s Weight Loss In Pictures After Diet And Fitness Overhaul

Adele

The lyrical lowdown on Adele's 'Easy On Me'

Adele's 'Easy On Me' Lyrics: Inside The Heartbreak Comeback

Billie Eilish is leading the Oscar nominations 2022

Billie Eilish Leads Oscar Nominations 2022 For 'No Time To Die'

Mo Gilligan is hosting The BRIT Awards 2022

Who Is Mo Gilligan? 6 Facts You Need On The BRITs 2022 Host

Who is Adele's boyfriend Rich Paul?

Who Is Adele’s Boyfriend Rich Paul? Inside Their Romance

The women from the Tinder Swindler are raising funds after being conned out of thousands

The Tinder Swindler Victims Are Raising Funds To Clear Debt After Being Conned Out Of Thousands

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
George Ezra meets viral TikTok couple

George Ezra Finally Meets Viral TikTok Couple Whose Romantic Video To His Song Was Ruined By Pub Fight
Exclusive
GAYLE on collabing with Olivia Rodrigo

WATCH: GAYLE On Collabing With Olivia Rodrigo

Exclusive
Katy Perry impersonates Orlando Bloom, Adele and Roman Kemp

WATCH: Katy Perry Impersonates Orlando Bloom, Adele and Roman Kemp

Ed Sheeran had the time of his life at Capital's JBB

Ed Sheeran Closed The Jingle Bell Ball With A Medley Of Hits

Tom Grennan wowed the crowds at the JBB

Tom Grennan Made The Vibes At The O2 Skyrocket During His Jingle Bell Ball Set

JLS gave fans a memorable performance at JBB

JLS Took Over The O2 With Their Countless Bangers At Capital's Jingle Bell Ball

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez
Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Ethan Wacker To Joshua Bassett
One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends Revealed Including Brandon ‘Q’ Adams
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star