Why Kylie Jenner Isn’t Revealing Her New Baby Name Just Yet

The reason why Kylie Jenner hasn't announced her baby name yet. Picture: @kyliejenner/Instagram

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have allegedly already decided on a name for their baby boy.

Kylie Jenner is now a mum of two after welcoming her second baby with boyfriend Travis Scott.

The makeup mogul and her rapper beau are already parents to their firstborn daughter Stormi Webster, who is now a big sister!

Kylie revealed that she gave birth on 2nd February - just a day after Stormi’s fourth birthday.

Although she is yet to announce the name of her new baby, fans are pretty certain the couple have welcomed a baby boy after Kylie shared a snap of her baby’s hand alongside a blue heart emoji.

What has Kylie Jenner named her baby boy? Picture: @kyliejenner/Instagram

Stormi Webster is now a big sister. Picture: @kyliejenner/Instagram

Fans have already speculated about what her new baby’s name is after momager Kris Jenner dropped a huge hint in the comments of her baby announcement.

She simply wrote: “Angel pie,” in the comments - which came alongside a series of angel emojis from Kylie’s other pals…

Fans also think the name ‘Angel’ could be a nod to the baby’s day of birth; 2/2/22 - which is known as an ‘angel number’.

According to People, Kylie and Travis have already named their little bundle of joy and have their own reasons for not announcing it just yet.

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott welcomed their second baby on 2/2/22. Picture: @kyliejenner/Instagram

Kylie Jenner is yet to announce the name of her newborn baby. Picture: @kyliejenner/Instagram

An insider told the publication that the pair have welcomed a son, and that they will share the baby’s name ‘when Kylie is ready’.

“[Travis] and Kylie picked a name together," they said, before adding that she is set to share it publicly "in a few days" and "wants to make sure she loves the name" before announcing it - which is more than understandable.

We’ll be waiting for the announcement!

