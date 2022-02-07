Kendall Jenner Claps Back At Shady ‘Pick Me Girl’ Comments

Kendall Jenner has turned the tables after trolls branded her a ‘pick me girl’.

Kendall Jenner has had enough of the shade after being trolled with comments about being a ‘pick me’ girl.

For those who don’t know, a ‘pick me girl’ is described as “a girl who goes out of their way to impress boys and make them seem that they're 'not like other girls.' Kind of like a simp but for girls”, according to Urban Dictionary.

The harsh definition has previously been plastered on the supermodel’s social media posts, and Kendall has finally clapped back.

The older sister of Kylie Jenner took a moment to troll herself in the process, following a viral moment from the final season of Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

Kendall Jenner has clapped back at trolls over 'pick me girl' comments. Picture: @kendalljenner/Instagram

Kendall Jenner shared a hilarious clip of herself from a recent ski trip. Picture: Alamy

During the episode, the Kardashian-Jenner sisters are taking part in a volleyball game and Kendall jokes that she’s an ideal sports star.

"I did this blood test. They told me that I’m super athletic and I’m built for this s***”, she told Khloe.

Kendall then used that specific sound from the episode and used it over a clip of her snowboarding during a recent ski trip, where she ends up failing at a jump and falls flat on her face.

The 26-year-old captioned the clip with a witty comment, clapping back at trolls.

Kendall Jenner trolled herself with a snowboarding fail video. Picture: Kendall Jenner/TikTok

Hailey Bieber commented on Kendall Jenner's response to the 'pick me girl' shade. Picture: Kendall Jenner/TikTok

"It's giving 'pick me' vibes,” she joked, and fans are loving her sense of humour.

“LMFAO LIVING FOR KENDALL THROWING SHADE AT EVERYONE’S COMMENTS,” read one comment.

“Queen can take a joke,” added another, while Kendall’s good friend Hailey Bieber even commented on the clip, adding: “Lmaooooo [sic].”

