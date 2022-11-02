Kylie Jenner Fans Think She Just ‘Soft Launched’ Baby’s Name As New Clue Circles Back On Old Theory

2 November 2022, 16:18

Kylie Jenner's latest baby name theory is going viral
Kylie Jenner's latest baby name theory is going viral. Picture: @kyliejenner/Instagram
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Kylie Jenner fans have stumbled back on an old baby name theory for her son.

So, what is Kylie Jenner’s baby’s name? The internet has been burning with clues for months after the makeup mogul changed her son’s name from Wolf Webster back in February.

Over 10 different names have been theorised in recent months, with fans convinced there were clues and hints behind each one.

The latest baby name theory, though, has circled back on a name that was one of the first guesses before Kylie even named her son Wolf.

It all started when the youngest Kardashian-Jenner sister shared a family Halloween picture with her boyfriend Travis Scott, their daughter Stormi and their nine-month-old baby boy.

Fans think Kylie Jenner's son's name is Angel
Fans think Kylie Jenner's son's name is Angel. Picture: @kyliejenner/Instagram
Kylie Jenner welcomed her son in February
Kylie Jenner welcomed her son in February. Picture: @kyliejenner/Instagram

The family of four dressed all in white as angels as one of Kylie’s many costumes this Halloween, and the family friendly theme had some fans adamant that her baby’s name is Angel.

Kylie’s son sported angel wings as well as an all-white outfit while his big sister Stormi adorably dressed with matching wings and a fluffy halo.

However, this isn’t the first time Angel has taken to the top of the baby name guesses as fans thought this was his moniker long ago.

Since Kylie gave birth to her son on 2/2/22 - fans thought this was initially the first clue alluding to the moniker as the date is an angel number.

'Angel' clues have been plastered on Kylie Jenner's Instagram
'Angel' clues have been plastered on Kylie Jenner's Instagram. Picture: @kyliejenner/Instagram
Kylie Jenner's friends dropped clues about the name 'angel'
Kylie Jenner's friends dropped clues about the name 'angel'. Picture: @kyliejenner/Instagram
Kylie Jenner is yet to reveal her son's name
Kylie Jenner is yet to reveal her son's name. Picture: @kyliejenner/Instagram

Not to mention, Kylie’s baby shower dropped a series of ties to it when the CEO shared an array of embroidery hoops in a snap; one of which read, ‘Angel baby’, as well as the caption including an angel emoji.

At the time, the 25-year-old’s friends and family commented on her baby post with angel emojis as well as comments about how they can’t wait to meet the ‘angel baby’.

Sounds convincing - what are we thinking?

