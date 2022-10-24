Travis Scott Hits Out At Claims He Cheated On Kylie Jenner With Ex Flame

24 October 2022, 10:55 | Updated: 24 October 2022, 11:51

Travis Scott hit back at the cheating scandal rumours
Travis Scott hit back at the cheating scandal rumours. Picture: Getty
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Travis Scott has responded to the rumours that he cheated on Kylie Jenner with Instagram model Rojean Kar, posting a statement slamming the claims on Instagram.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Travis Scott has shut down claims that he's been cheating on girlfriend Kylie Jenner after rumours swirled on social media over the weekend.

Reports alleged that the 31-year-old rapper had 'hung out' with ex Rojean Kar during his relationship with the 25-year-old makeup mogul, with whom he shares two children, Stormi, 4, and an 8-month-old baby boy who they are yet to reveal his name.

Travis Scott Privately Settles Astroworld Lawsuit

Last week, former fling Rojean shared private Instagram Stories that showed Travis spending time with her on the set of a shoot, seemingly confirming that the pair were still in contact.

The videos sent waves online as many believed it to be evidence of a cheating scandal, the rapper released a statement in response, stating: “It's a lot of weird s**t going on."

Travis has hit back at the cheating rumours
Travis has hit back at the cheating rumours. Picture: Getty

The post, which was shared on Scott's Instagram story on Saturday, continued: "An uninvited person was sneaking photos on what was supposed to be a closed set while I was directing a video.

"I don’t know this person. I’ve never been with this person," the Astroworld musician firmly put the speculation to bed.

He then took aim at his alleged ex in the statement: "Stop with the continuous cyber games and the fictional story telling.”

Travis was first linked to Rojean Kar in 2013 with reports surfacing again in 2019, he and Jenner took a break from their then-two-year relationship during this period.

At the time, Instagram model Kar denied the rumours and posted a statement on social media: "Any rumours of cheating are totally and completely false."

Kylie is yet to publicly reference the scandal, however, fans have suspected that the influencer has hit back at Rojean's claims in her latest Instagram post which was captioned: "In ur dreams [sic]."

Rojean, who goes by the username @yungsweetro, also partook in the indirect Insta shade, writing: "Tell her to be me for Halloween since she wants you to love her so bad."

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Sophia Grace of The Ellen DeGeneres Show viral fame is pregnant

Sophia Grace From The Ellen DeGeneres Show Is Pregnant

Davide has appeared to respond to Paige's claims of a 'fake' Love Island couple

Davide Sanclimenti Responds After Paige Thorne Claims One Love Island Couple Is ‘Fake’

Liam has been talking to a new love interest

Love Island's Liam Court Has Reportedly Moved On With A New Beau

Ekin-Su and Davide are moving in together just a few months after winning Love Island

Love Island’s Ekin-Su And Davide Are Officially Moving In Together

Taylor Swift's 'Midnight Rain' is all fans can talk about

Who Is Taylor Swift’s ‘Midnight Rain’ About & Who Is The Mysterious Voice Singing?

Taylor Swift has dropped 'Midnights (3am Edition)'

Taylor Swift's 'Chaotic Surprise' Is A 3 AM Edition Of 'Midnights'

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Elton & Harry could collab?

WATCH: Elton John On Collaborating With Harry Styles

Exclusive
Leah Williamson joins Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Leah Williamson Reveals Her Conversation With Prince William At The Women's EURO final

Exclusive
What's going on with Luca and Gemma?

Luca Bish And Gemma Owen Are 'Over' Love Island According To Castmates

Love Island

Exclusive
Coco Lodge joins Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Love Island's Coco Lodge Reveals How The Islanders Secretly Communicate

Sam Ryder smash Capital's Finish The Lyric challenge

Sam Ryder Smashes Capital's 'Finish The Lyric' Challenge: From 'Good 4 U' To 'Space Man'

Exclusive
Antigoni & Charlie join Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Love Island's Antigoni Almost Dated Roman Kemp!?

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Matthew Tyler Vorce
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour

Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star