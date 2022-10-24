Travis Scott Hits Out At Claims He Cheated On Kylie Jenner With Ex Flame

Travis Scott hit back at the cheating scandal rumours. Picture: Getty

Travis Scott has responded to the rumours that he cheated on Kylie Jenner with Instagram model Rojean Kar, posting a statement slamming the claims on Instagram.

Travis Scott has shut down claims that he's been cheating on girlfriend Kylie Jenner after rumours swirled on social media over the weekend.

Reports alleged that the 31-year-old rapper had 'hung out' with ex Rojean Kar during his relationship with the 25-year-old makeup mogul, with whom he shares two children, Stormi, 4, and an 8-month-old baby boy who they are yet to reveal his name.

Last week, former fling Rojean shared private Instagram Stories that showed Travis spending time with her on the set of a shoot, seemingly confirming that the pair were still in contact.

The videos sent waves online as many believed it to be evidence of a cheating scandal, the rapper released a statement in response, stating: “It's a lot of weird s**t going on."

Travis has hit back at the cheating rumours. Picture: Getty

The post, which was shared on Scott's Instagram story on Saturday, continued: "An uninvited person was sneaking photos on what was supposed to be a closed set while I was directing a video.

"I don’t know this person. I’ve never been with this person," the Astroworld musician firmly put the speculation to bed.

He then took aim at his alleged ex in the statement: "Stop with the continuous cyber games and the fictional story telling.”

Travis was first linked to Rojean Kar in 2013 with reports surfacing again in 2019, he and Jenner took a break from their then-two-year relationship during this period.

Kylie and yungsweetro ig post captions?!?!!? THE GIRLS ARE FIGHTINGGGG pic.twitter.com/HwcxNV1Xmc — 😈 (@SSlCKO) October 23, 2022

At the time, Instagram model Kar denied the rumours and posted a statement on social media: "Any rumours of cheating are totally and completely false."

Kylie is yet to publicly reference the scandal, however, fans have suspected that the influencer has hit back at Rojean's claims in her latest Instagram post which was captioned: "In ur dreams [sic]."

Rojean, who goes by the username @yungsweetro, also partook in the indirect Insta shade, writing: "Tell her to be me for Halloween since she wants you to love her so bad."

