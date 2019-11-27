KSI Announces Exclusive One-Off Gig After Dropping New Track ‘Down Like That’

KSI announced his one-time only event in London next year. Picture: Getty/Instagram

KSI is performing a show next year after releasing his new song, ‘Down Like That’.

KSI announced another one night only event - but this time to perform, not to fight.

After dropping his new song, ‘Down Like That’ featuring Rick Ross, Lil Baby and SX, he took to Instagram to post a story about the upcoming event.

The 26-year-old YouTuber wrote: “Doing a one off show next year. Get your presale tickets ASAP. Password is ‘knockdown’,” with a link that takes you to the website, where you can by tickets.

The gig will take place on February 1, 2020, at the O2 Academy Islington, costing only £11.75 (+ £1.35 extra fees).

Fans already can’t wait, with one tweeting: “What if your next opponent spends that Saturday training whilst you shut down O2 academy?”

Someone continued the thread, saying: “Let’s hope his opponent doesn’t sneeze three times whilst training,” taking a dig at Logan Paul, who said he lost his match against the online star because he was ill and had ‘sneezed three times’ the morning of the fight.

The British star sensationally beat US YouTuber Logan Paul in their boxing rematch on November 11, after their first match came to a draw in August 2018.

Following the fight, KSI (real name William Olatunji) challenged pop star, Justin Bieber, to step into the ring after JB branded his pal, Logan, ‘the better fighter’.

KSI dropped a new song called 'Down Like That'. Picture: Instagram

Appearing on Good Morning Britain, he said if the singer, who recently married Hailey Bieber, wanted to battle it out they could ‘make it happen’.

He said: “If Justin Bieber actually wants to fight me then yeah, obviously we will make it happen. Justin Bieber, I would destroy him.

“There’s no point. There would be nothing. He doesn’t know how to fight. He doesn’t know how to do anything combat sports. Let him just stick to singing.”

KSI is widely known for his boxing status, however he’s been releasing music since 2015 and has no plans to stop any time soon, after the success of his newest song.

We’re sure his gig will be a hit with fans!

