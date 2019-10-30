Logan Paul Will Kick Out Friends Who Ask Justin Bieber For A Photo At His KSI Fight

Logan Paul won't let anyone get near Justin Bieber at his KSI match. Picture: YouTube Impaulsive/ Instagram @justinbieber

Logan Paul will have Justin Bieber pride of place at his boxing re-match with KSI, but won't accept anyone trying to take pictures with the 'Sorry' singer.

YouTuber Logan Paul has revealed there will be a host of A-listers attending his upcoming boxing re-match with KSI, including Justin Bieber, and warned his friends and family he will have them kicked out if they try to get a photo with the newly married singer.

Speaking on his ImPaulsive podcast, the 24-year-old said: "There’s going to be some big celebrities coming, I think [Justin] Bieber is coming. I’m gonna place him next to my mother and father."

"And by the way, if anyone in my family and friends section asks Bieber for a picture I am kicking you the f*** out, just leave the kid alone."

"I just want to promise him sanctity, and safety, and entertainment."

Justin Bieber wades in on Logan Paul and KSI match. Picture: Instagram @justinbieber

Justin publicly showed his support for Logan, urging the vlogger to 'rip his head off' when commenting under a video of the star's intensive training for the match against the British YouTuber.

Their boxing rematch is at the Staples Centre in Los Angeles on 9 November, with their previous fight having taken place in Manchester Arena back in February 2018 in front of 18,000 people, where they drew.

Both stars keep their millions of subscribers up to date with their intensive training routines, and regularly trash talk one another, taking some serious low blows at each other's expense, both online and during press conferences.

So, we have another month to wait until the fight, and we wonder which other names will be in attendance, like, for example, Hailey Bieber?!

