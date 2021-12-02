Kris Jenner Shopping In London Is The Best Thing You’ll See Today

Kris Jenner shopped up a storm in London and we're obssessed. Picture: Kris Jenner/Instagram/Getty

By Capital FM

Kris Jenner showed support to her girls with a London shopping spree!

Kris Jenner is the ultimate momager, she’ll go above and beyond for her Kardashian clan – even check out how their business ventures are doing across the pond!

The mother-of-six got everyone talking when she shared a slew of snaps of her shopping in none other than Selfridges in London!

The 66-year-old was checking out the displays for three of her daughter’s lucrative brands – proud mum alert!

Here's how she supported Kylie Jenner, Khloé and Kim Kardashian's various enterprises.

Kris Jenner showed off her daughter's ventures. Picture: Getty

The reality star went on a tour of her girls’ brands, starting with a trip to Kim's SKIMS section in the iconic department store.

Of course, her proud mum trip wouldn’t be complete without a gander in the make-up aisle, checking out KylieSKin and KylieCosmetics whilst she was on Oxford Street.

Kris posed proudly in front of her successful daughter’s stands.

She capped off the post by checking out the Good American store, the size-inclusive jean company founded by Khloé Kardashian.

Kris Jenner went to London to support her children's stores. Picture: Kris Jenner/Instagram

Of course, she couldn’t resist sharing her words of adoration, taking to Instagram to praise her family.

She wrote: "Hello London!! I stopped by @theofficialselfridges to see our incredible brand displays in person for the first time! @kyliecosmetics @kylieskin @goodamerican @skims!!!"

“So proud of my girls and so excited to see their brands in one of London’s most iconic stores,” – the entrepreneur wrote!

And as if that wasn’t enough… she took a trip to Harrods too!

The 'momager' was spotted in Selfridges London. Picture: Kris Jenner/Instagram

She shared to the 'Gram: "Next stop… @harrods!! So exciting to see @kyliecosmetics @kylieskin @goodamerican and @skims in one of my favorite stores and this incredible London landmark!”

Being a supportive momager really is a full-time job!

