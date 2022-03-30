Is Kourtney Kardashian Pregnant? Fans Speculate As She Tries For A Baby With Travis Barker

Fans have been speculating about whether Kourtney Kardashian is pregnant after admitting she's trying for a baby. Picture: Alamy

By Capital FM

Kourtney Kardashian and her fiancé Travis Barker have been trying for a baby - but is the reality TV star pregnant?

Kourtney Kardashian recently opened up about how she and her fiancé Travis Barker have been trying for a baby.

The eldest Kardashian sister, 42, already shares three kids with her long-term ex-boyfriend Scott Disick, but revealed in a clip for the upcoming Kardashians Hulu show that she and her Blink-182 beau are trying to conceive their own bundle of joy.

The Poosh founder also opened up about how she is undergoing IVF treatment, which she claims has caused her to gain weight as one of the side effects.

So, why do fans think Kourtney is pregnant?

Here’s the lowdown…

Kourtney Kardashian recently revealed she's trying for a baby with Travis Barker. Picture: Alamy

Kourtney Kardashian is undergoing IVF treatment. Picture: Hulu

Is Kourtney Kardashian pregnant?

Kourtney hasn’t announced that she is pregnant - but recently spoke about how people have shared comments on her photos speculating.

Confiding in momager Kris Jenner, Kourtney opened up about how trolls had left cruel comments on her pictures following her weight gain from the IVF treatment.

She said: “I’m, like, it’s so rude to comment on people when you have no idea what they’re going through."

Kourtney Kardashian shares three children with Scott Disick. Picture: @kourtneykardash/Instagram

Kourtney Kardashian recently shut down pregnancy rumours. Picture: @kourtneykardash/Instagram

Following her appearance at the Oscars alongside Travis, fans began speculating whether or not she was expecting, but fans shut down the theories and branded the comments ‘harmful’ and ‘body shaming’.

Kourtney herself has even previously hit back at comments on photos where people have asked if she was pregnant, with her saying: “Are we really going to do this every time I post a photo?”

A fourth pregnancy is not ruled out by the star after her admission about trying for a baby with Travis, but we’re sure she’ll announce updates with her IVF journey in her own time.

