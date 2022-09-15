Kourtney Kardashian ‘Banned’ Son Mason Disick From Eating French Fries & The Internet Is Divided

Kourtney Kardashian spoke about her household rules with junk food. Picture: Alamy/@kourtneykardash/Instagram

Kourtney Kardashian has been facing backlash after revealing she doesn’t allow her son Mason Disick to eat certain fast food and snacks.

Kardashian fans have been left divided after mum-of-three Kourtney revealed she has a ban on certain food in her household, particularly with eldest son Mason Disick.

Promoting her supplement company, Lemme, the wife of Travis Barker opened up about her wellness journey and the health rules she has in her house.

In an interview with The Wall Street Journal, the 43-year-old said that she has a strict policy around junk food and diets for her kids.

When asked if she feels her kids are deprived of certain treats, she recalled a time where she stopped her son from eating unhealthily.

Kourtney Kardashian revealed she 'banned' certain food in her household. Picture: @kourtneykardash/Instagram

She said: "Today I was having one-on-one time with Mason and he said, 'Mom, I need McDonald's fries today, please.

"'It's been a year since I've had it,’” added Mason, 12, before Kourtney added, “Today's not the day, sorry."

She went on to speak about her rules on snacks in the house, adding: “[Mason’s] very smart. He'll tell me, 'A person was bad because they let me have Cheetos.’”

It wasn’t long before her interview sparked a debate online, with many slamming Kourtney for ‘controlling’ her kids’ diets.

Kourtney Kardashian opened up about her strict diet rules. Picture: @kourtneykardash/Instagram

I get being healthy but it’s been a year? Let the boys have some fries 😭 https://t.co/f2BZeUpQNB — alien superstar (@youdoingtoomuch) September 14, 2022

the way kourtney is deliberately creating an unhealthy relationship with food for her kids is alarming. this could backfire in both ways, either they grow up to eat whatever whenever they want, or be scared to eat anything at all. — aria (@cursedautumns) September 14, 2022

One person questioned: “Why are you depriving your kids food??? That's really weird.”

Another slammed Kourtney for her ‘alarming’ rules, tweeting: “The way kourtney is deliberately creating an unhealthy relationship with food for her kids is alarming. this could backfire in both ways, either they grow up to eat whatever whenever they want, or be scared to eat anything at all.”

A third went on to say: “I get being healthy but it’s been a year? Let the boy have some fries.”

A different fan seemed to agree with Kourtney’s rules, as they said: “Me as a mom.”

