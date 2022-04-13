Is Riverdale Star KJ Apa Married To Girlfriend Clara Berry?

KJ Apa has broken his silence over those Clara Berry marriage rumours. Picture: Alamy/Getty

KJ Apa has finally responded to rumours that he and his long-term girlfriend Clara Berry are married.

KJ Apa sparked rumours last year that he and his girlfriend Clara Berry had secretly gotten married.

Of course, Riverdale fans have been dying to know if the actor is officially a married man after he and Clara welcomed their first child in September 2021; a son named Sasha Vai Keneti Apa.

So, are KJ and Clara married?

Here’s the lowdown…

KJ Apa sparked marriage rumours with Clara Berry last year. Picture: @kjapa/Instagram

Clara Berry is a model and the girlfriend of KJ Apa. Picture: @clara.berry/Instagram

Is KJ Apa married to Clara Berry?

KJ first sparked rumours he and Clara were married when he shared a video to his Instagram in October last year and called her ‘my wife’ in the caption.

Ever since then, fans have been wondering if the pair had officially tied the knot or if it was just a romantic nickname he had given her.

Finally breaking his silence on the topic of marriage, KJ (sort of) spilled the beans to E! News.

KJ Apa and Clara Berry welcomed their son in September last year. Picture: @clara.berry/Instagram

KJ Apa and Clara Berry are parents to their baby boy Sasha. Picture: @kjapa/Instagram

When asked if he had officially said his ‘I do’s’, KJ replied saying marriage is ‘on his radar’.

He then cryptically added: “Yeah, I mean, maybe I am married. That's no one's business but mine, baby."

Of course, his teasy answer didn’t really confirm or deny his relationship status, however, I think we can all agree all that matters is the lovebirds are happy as ever!

