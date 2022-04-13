Is Riverdale Star KJ Apa Married To Girlfriend Clara Berry?

13 April 2022, 12:55

KJ Apa has broken his silence over those Clara Berry marriage rumours
KJ Apa has broken his silence over those Clara Berry marriage rumours. Picture: Alamy/Getty
Capital FM

By Capital FM

KJ Apa has finally responded to rumours that he and his long-term girlfriend Clara Berry are married.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

KJ Apa sparked rumours last year that he and his girlfriend Clara Berry had secretly gotten married.

Of course, Riverdale fans have been dying to know if the actor is officially a married man after he and Clara welcomed their first child in September 2021; a son named Sasha Vai Keneti Apa.

Stranger Things 4 Release Date Latest, Trailers, Cast & All The News

So, are KJ and Clara married?

Here’s the lowdown…

KJ Apa sparked marriage rumours with Clara Berry last year
KJ Apa sparked marriage rumours with Clara Berry last year. Picture: @kjapa/Instagram
Clara Berry is a model and the girlfriend of KJ Apa
Clara Berry is a model and the girlfriend of KJ Apa. Picture: @clara.berry/Instagram

Is KJ Apa married to Clara Berry?

KJ first sparked rumours he and Clara were married when he shared a video to his Instagram in October last year and called her ‘my wife’ in the caption.

Ever since then, fans have been wondering if the pair had officially tied the knot or if it was just a romantic nickname he had given her.

Finally breaking his silence on the topic of marriage, KJ (sort of) spilled the beans to E! News.

KJ Apa and Clara Berry welcomed their son in September last year
KJ Apa and Clara Berry welcomed their son in September last year. Picture: @clara.berry/Instagram
KJ Apa and Clara Berry are parents to their baby boy Sasha
KJ Apa and Clara Berry are parents to their baby boy Sasha. Picture: @kjapa/Instagram

When asked if he had officially said his ‘I do’s’, KJ replied saying marriage is ‘on his radar’.

He then cryptically added: “Yeah, I mean, maybe I am married. That's no one's business but mine, baby."

Of course, his teasy answer didn’t really confirm or deny his relationship status, however, I think we can all agree all that matters is the lovebirds are happy as ever!

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Harry Styles, Billie Eilish & Kanye West are set to headline Coachella 2022

Your Guide To Coachella 2022 As Harry Styles, Billie Eilish & The Weeknd Headline

Harry Styles is set to headline Coachella 2022

Fans Think They've Unveiled Harry Styles' Coachella Setlist

Music

Tom Parker died on 30 March following a brain cancer battle

Tom Parker’s Wife Kelsey Encourages Fans To Pay Respects Outside Private Funeral

Kim Kardashian said she was 'mortified' after Saint saw a joke about her sex tape online

Kim Kardashian Calls Kanye West In Tears After Son Saint, 6, Saw Her Sex Tape On Video Game
How Kanye West responded after his son, Saint, saw Kim Kardashian's sex tape pop up online

Kanye West’s Response To Son Saint Seeing Kim Kardashian’s Sex Tape On Video Game

Hailey Bieber repeatedly begs for trolls to 'leave me alone' on TikTok

Hailey Bieber Begs TikTok Trolls ‘To Leave Her Alone’

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Daniel Radcliffe meets a superfan

WATCH: Daniel Radcliffe Reveals His Celebrity Crush

Exclusive
Nicola Coughlan is besties with Kim Kardashian

WATCH : Bridgerton's Nicola Coughlan Reveals She's 'Best Friends' With Kim Kardashian

Exclusive
Harry Styles has explained his British-American accent

Harry Styles Clears Up His British-American Changing Accent

Exclusive
Harry Styles Just Revealed Whose Voice Is At The Start Of ‘As It Was’

Harry Styles Just Revealed Whose Voice Is At The Start Of ‘As It Was’

Exclusive
Harry Styles on Capital Breakfast

Harry Styles Warns Sex Scenes In ‘My Policeman’ & ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ ‘Aren’t Safe To Watch With Your Parents’
Exclusive
Capital Breakfast share tribute to Tom Parker

WATCH: Capital Breakfast Share Moving Tribute To Tom Parker

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez
Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Ethan Wacker To Joshua Bassett
One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends Revealed Including Brandon ‘Q’ Adams
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star