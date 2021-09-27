Riverdale Star KJ Apa Welcomes First Child With Girlfriend Clara Berry

KJ Apa is a father! Picture: Clara Berry/Instagram/Getty

KJ Apa, of Riverdale fame, and his model girlfriend Clara Berrt have welcomed a baby boy!

KJ Apa is officially a dad!

The actor, most well-known for portraying Archie in Netflix's Riverdale, announced back in May that he and his girlfriend, Clara Berry, were expecting their first baby!

The new parents were overjoyed as they announced the arrival of their baby boy on Sunday, Clara shared the incredible news online and revealed that he was born on September 23rd.

KJ Apa and Clara Berry welcome their first child together. Picture: Clara Berry/Instagram

Riverdale actor, KJ Apa, is now a dad. Picture: Alamy

Kiwi TV star KJ, 24, and model Clara, 27, have been dating since the summer of last year – their relationship has been mainly on the down-low apart from a few endearing snapshots that have made their way onto the 'Gram.

They announced the pregnancy by posting a baby bump photo online and they followed suit when sharing their exciting news in September too!

A picture of Clara embracing her newborn's hands were shared to Instagram, the new mum wrote in the caption: 'He is a perfect perfection."

"I am the luckiest to have now two men of my life, filling my heart with this cosmic gigantic vast love."

She also revealed that their bundle of joy is named Sasha Vai Keneti Apa!

KJ is yet to formally reveal the exciting news on his own social media accounts but he did share his beau's post to his Instagram story.

Clara Berry announced that she was expecting in May. Picture: Clara Berry/Instagram

In the same string of stories posted to his profile, he shared his song 'Beautiful Things' from his latest album – a track that he wrote with the mother of his first-born about their relationship.

Congratulations to the beautiful family!

