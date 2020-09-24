WATCH: KJ Apa Shows Riverdale Cast Washing Mouths Out Before Every Make Out Scene

24 September 2020, 10:58

The 'Riverdale' cast have to wash their mouths out before every kissing scene and KJ Apa's posted a hilarious video of them doing just that!

Riverdale's KJ Apa has posted a video of him and co-star Cami Mendes enduring a seriously long mouth wash before they are allowed to shoot their kissing scene and it's honestly made us want to join the cast more than ever.

Riverdale Series 5 Theories & Spoilers: Videotape Villain, 7 Year Time Jump & Josie McCoy's Return

The 'Riverdale' cast have to wash their mouths out before every kissing scene
The 'Riverdale' cast have to wash their mouths out before every kissing scene. Picture: Riverdale/ Instagram @kjapa

In the clip, the pair cheers with their shots of mouthwash, before swilling their mouths out for what seems like a lifetime, with someone letting them know they're '30 seconds in', as the acting duo continue to swill their mouths out in silence for what is probably a minute.

What better way to get you ready for an on-screen kiss?!

The 23-year-old captioned the video: "Our new normal is washing our mouths before every take of a make-out scene."

The Netflix show has resumed filming series 5 after being forced to halt production when the COVID-19 pandemic hit and enormous lengths are being taken to ensure the safety of the cast and crew.

For example, all of the cast are quarantining together in Vancouver, where the show is filmed, and this extreme mouth washing is just one more precautionary step the production is taking to minimise risk.

Lili Reinhart admitted she feels a bit like a 'prisoner' locking down away from loved ones for so long, and if you were wondering if they have moments of boredom, then just look at the TikTok's she, Cami Mendes and Madelaine Petsch have been busily working on in between filming.

