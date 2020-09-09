Riverdale's Lili Reinhart, Cami Mendes & Madelaine Petsch Start A Hilarious Joint TikTok

'Riverdale' BFFs Lili Reinhart, Cami Mendes and Madelaine Petsch have started a joint TikTok account and the content is truly hilarious.

Riverdale ladies Lili Reinhart, Cami Mendes and Madelaine Petsch have long since been friendship goals and now, they've turned it up a level and created a joint TikTok account that's genuinely so hilarious we're a bit obsessed.

'Riverdale' Series 5 Resumes Filming: Release Date & Seven Year Time Jump

Riverdale ladies make a joint TikTok account and it's hilarious. Picture: TikTok/ @blondebrunetteredhead

The trio, who have acted in four seasons of the Netflix drama together, named the page @blondebrunetteredhead and have wasted no time dropping various videos of their hilarious escapades.

Lili Reinhart recently revealed Riverdale filming has resumed for series 5 after being forced to halt during the pandemic and they're clearly having a lot of fun all locking down together in Vancouver, where they film.

They've also combined all three of their names to come up with 'Lamila Petschart' and if you can't tell by now we basically really want to be friends with them.

From synchronised dances, to playing the guessing the response game and chilling in what looks like a very sizeable house together, we're actually jealous they're qaurantining together and having such a fun time.

The account already has over 600k followers and they've only just started it, so they could some be taking on the likes of Jason Derulo and Addison Rae with their top notch #content.

Lili has been open about feeling like a 'prisoner' being forced to quarantine so far away from home, saying she won't even be able to see her family for the holidays in a recent interview with Nylon.

But from the looks of it, they're making the most of the situation!

> Download Our App For All The Latest Riverdale News