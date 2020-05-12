When will Riverdale series 5 be on Netflix?

When Will Riverdale Series 5 Be Released? COVID-19 Halts Production On Netflix Series

Riverdale series 5 halt production during Coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Netflix/The CW/ Riverdale

As CW confirmed Riverdale was being renewed for a fifth series and the COVID-19 pandemic puts a halt to pretty much all production worldwde, when can we expect the series to hit Netflix?

Series 4 of Riverdale on Netflix has been officially completed- and as good news broke The CW has renewed it for a fifth series, when can we expect it to hit our screens as COVID-19 disrupts production around the world?

Due to the pandemic, the series ended with 19 episodes instead of 22, with the finale hinting at what is to come...

Riverdale Production Has Been Shut Down Due To Coronavirus Scare

The show hit the headlines as one of the first to halt production after a member of it's crew came into contact with someone with the virus, and that was whilst filming for series 4, which is now likely to go incomplete and leaving millions of fans wondering what's going to happen next!

When will Riverdale series 5 be released?

Although the fifth series had been guestimated to air around October 2020, it's pretty much impossible the show will have resumed production in time for it to have a release date in 2020- so we shouldn't be expecting it until 2021, earliest.

They were in production when the pandemic forced people into social distancing, but Riverdale's show runner, Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa's revealed they've already started to put their creative brains together to decide their next move.

Having filmed 'more than half' of a dramatic prom episode, it sounds like we'll be getting to enjoy it in the next series.

Cast attends presser for Riverdale series by Warner Brothers... Picture: Getty

Has Riverdale series 5 been cancelled?

Series 5 hasn't been cancelled, nor is it likely to be, as true to the show there're endless loose ends and questions lingering, many of which we don't even know about yet with series 4 hanging in the balance!

As soon as the governments in Canada (where the show if filmed) and the US (where many of the actors live) allow and the production company deem it safe, they will return to the filming they were forced to stop- but only when it is safe!

Will the Riverdale cast be older in series 5?

There have been rumours time will have fast forwarded in the upcoming series of the show, but from the sounds of it, this isn't due to happen immediately (if ever), although we can expect a graduate episode in the near future, something Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa has called a rite of passage.

No doubt there will also be extreme drama involved, duh, bring it on!

> Download Our App For All The Latest Riverdale News