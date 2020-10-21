Will FP Jones Be Killed Off In Riverdale Season 5?

21 October 2020, 11:12

FP Jones is leaving Riverdale
FP Jones is leaving Riverdale. Picture: Getty / The CW Network

Riverdale’s FP Jones, played by Skeet Ulrich, is leaving the series in season five, but will he be killed off?

FP Jones actor Skeet Ulrich confirmed earlier this year he’s leaving Riverdale in series five and this week he said his official goodbye to fans on Instagram.

When he confirmed his exit from Riverdale, Skeet candidly admitted in an Instagram Live he’s leaving “because I got bored creatively.”

WATCH: KJ Apa Shows Riverdale Cast Washing Mouths Out Before Every Make Out Scene

He added: “How’s that? That’s the most honest answer.”

Skeet Ulrich posted this photo to say goodbye to Riverdale fans
Skeet Ulrich posted this photo to say goodbye to Riverdale fans. Picture: Skeet Ulrich/Instagram

And after wrapping up his final scenes in series five he said a public goodbye to his cast mates and fans of the show on social media.

Skeet wrote: “Goodbye Riverdale...thank you for introducing me to some lifelong friendships and so many beautiful souls. Today is my last day on set but the experience will never leave my heart. Thank you to all of you for the love and support.”

He shared the statement alongside himself dressed as his character, Jughead Jones’ dad.

Will FP Jones be killed off in Riverdale season five?

FP Jones was Jughead's dad on Riverdale
FP Jones was Jughead's dad on Riverdale. Picture: The CW Network

Riverdale showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa seemed to hint at FP’s feat when addressing Skeet’s exit from the series, appearing to confirm FP Jones won’t die when he said he’s “welcome” to return.

In a statement on the actor and co-star Marisol Nichols’ departures, the series’ creator said: “Part of life in Riverdale — and part of growing up — is saying goodbye to people.

"I’m grateful to Skeet and Marisol for their incredible work on the show these last four years, and we all wish them well on their future endeavours.

"FP and Hermione will never be far from our hearts. And, of course, they’re always welcome back in Riverdale."

Skeet played FP Jones since 2017.

