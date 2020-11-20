Riverdale: Nina Dobrev Poses With Cast As Fans Think Vampire Diaries Star In Series 5 Of Netflix Show

Nina Dobrev has sparked serious speculation she's in the upcoming 'Riverdale' series after posting photos with the cast and fans are so here for this collab.

Vampire Diaries star, Nina Dobrev, has set tongues wagging she will appear in series 5 of Riverdale posting photos with the cast and its the TV show collaboration no one knew they needed!

Nina, 31, sent fans into meltdown posting a series of throwback snaps with some very familiar faces that indicates she's already wrapped filming and therefore could be in the upcoming fifth series.

When Is Riverdale Season 5 Coming Out On Netflix?

Posing up a storm with Cami Mendes, Madeleine Petsch and Lili Reinhart, the actress made it pretty obvious she's been hanging out with the star-studded crew, so naturally fans couldn't only draw one conclusion.

Unsurprisingly, fans are 100% here for this mash-up, with on writing, "If Niña Dobrev will guest in the next season of Riverdale, I'm gonna lose my mind."

Another said: "Riverdale and Nina dobrev is the collab i didn’t know I needed."

Riverdale and Nina dobrev is the collab i didn’t know I needed — Brittney (@Britanalynn) November 12, 2020

If Niña Dobrev will guest in the next season of Riverdale, I'm gonna lose my mind. — mazikeen (@dailynjanine_) November 14, 2020

The final series of Vampire Diaries aired in 2017 and there's been a big, ghoulish-sized hole in many fans' life ever since Elena, Damon and Stefan left our TV screen and this feels like the perfect excuse to have Nina back in our lives.

Whether she will be playing Elena or a brand new character is yet to be revealed but we can't help but think there will be some kind of reference to the supernatural during her cameo appearances.

nina dobrev is gonna be on riverdale ? ugh guess i'm gonna have to rewatch it — v (@sandriizzy) November 19, 2020

nina dobrev being a guest star on riverdale is a must !! — アテナ (@imathenaV) November 13, 2020

It's safe to say rumours of her guest starring have gone down a storm and it's only made fans more excited for series 5, which has been long awaited after being delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Series 5 has been given an early 2021 start date, so, finally, some good news!

