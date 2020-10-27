Riverdale Season 5 Release Date ‘Confirmed’ By Set Decorator

27 October 2020, 10:13

Riverdale season 5 will premiere in January 2021
Riverdale season 5 will premiere in January 2021. Picture: Getty

Riverdale season five will reportedly be released in January 2021.

The Riverdale cast recently returned to filming series five after production was halted due to the coronavirus pandemic, but the show’s release date has already been confirmed.

The date, of January 2021 was revealed by Riverdale set decorator Denise Nadredre, but is yet to be confirmed officially by the CW Network.

Will FP Jones Be Killed Off In Riverdale Season 5?

Nadredre let slip the date after no doubt being inundated with questions from fans of the show.

Riverdale season 5 is under production
Riverdale season 5 is under production. Picture: Netflix

When is Riverdale season 5 release date?

Riverdale season five is expected to come out on Wednesday 20 January, 2021.

Set decorator Denise Nadredre spilled the news in an Instagram Stories post on 26 October, writing: “Season 5 of Riverdale premieres on the CW January 20.”

She also revealed it will land on Netflix Canada the following day, but doesn’t yet know when it will be available to watch on the platform in other countries.

A Riverdale set decorator confirmed the season 5 start date
A Riverdale set decorator confirmed the season 5 start date. Picture: Denise Nadredre/Instagram

The crew member added she also doesn’t know when a new trailer for the series will be released.

However, the CW has not confirmed the Riverdale season five premiere date.

The January date does match up with previous midseason premieres of Riverdale’s past series.

Riverdale season five is going to see the end of season four, after it was cut short due to the pandemic, but fans will also see the characters age seven years in a time jump.

