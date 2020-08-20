Who Is KJ Apa Dating? Girlfriend Clara Berry’s Age, Job & Instagram Revealed

KJ Apa has flaunted his romance with his new girlfriend Clara Berry. Picture: PA/Instagram

Riverdale actor KJ Apa has a new girlfriend, but who is she? Here’s what we know about Clara Berry.

Riverdale’s KJ Apa has been dating Clara Berry for quite some time and has now given fans the biggest jaw-drop after he shared some seriously sizzling snaps of his beau.

The actor, who plays Archie Andrews in the Netflix show, shared a series of pictures of his girlfriend, lounging around while naked (it goes without saying, they were modestly posted!).

But fans have been wondering, who is Clara? How old is she and what does she do? Here’s what we know.

Who is KJ Apa’s girlfriend, Clara Berry?

Clara Berry is KJ Apa’s new French bae and they have been dating for a few months.

KJ Apa showed off his girlfriend on Instagram. Picture: Instagram

How old is Clara Berry?

Clara is 26 years old and was born on December 7, 1993.

KJ Apa and Clara Berry are a few months into their romance. Picture: Instagram

What is Clara Berry’s job?

As you can probably tell from how stunning she is, Clara is a model!

She has modelled for a number of streetwear and swimwear brands over the years.

What is Clara Berry’s Instagram?

KJ’s girlfriend’s Instagram account is @clara.berry and she currently has 626K followers, at the time of writing.

Her feed is full of model snaps, holiday photos and she even has a fair share of pictures with her dogs - a perfect balance!

