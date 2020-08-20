Who Is KJ Apa Dating? Girlfriend Clara Berry’s Age, Job & Instagram Revealed

20 August 2020, 15:57

KJ Apa has flaunted his romance with his new girlfriend Clara Berry
KJ Apa has flaunted his romance with his new girlfriend Clara Berry. Picture: PA/Instagram

Riverdale actor KJ Apa has a new girlfriend, but who is she? Here’s what we know about Clara Berry.

Riverdale’s KJ Apa has been dating Clara Berry for quite some time and has now given fans the biggest jaw-drop after he shared some seriously sizzling snaps of his beau.

The actor, who plays Archie Andrews in the Netflix show, shared a series of pictures of his girlfriend, lounging around while naked (it goes without saying, they were modestly posted!).

Joey King Recalls Having To Kiss Ex Jacob Elordi In The Kissing Booth 2: ‘It Wasn’t Easy’

But fans have been wondering, who is Clara? How old is she and what does she do? Here’s what we know.

View this post on Instagram

There’s nowhere else

A post shared by KJ Apa (@kjapa) on

Who is KJ Apa’s girlfriend, Clara Berry?

Clara Berry is KJ Apa’s new French bae and they have been dating for a few months.

KJ Apa showed off his girlfriend on Instagram
KJ Apa showed off his girlfriend on Instagram. Picture: Instagram

How old is Clara Berry?

Clara is 26 years old and was born on December 7, 1993.

KJ Apa and Clara Berry are a few months into their romance
KJ Apa and Clara Berry are a few months into their romance. Picture: Instagram

What is Clara Berry’s job?

As you can probably tell from how stunning she is, Clara is a model!

She has modelled for a number of streetwear and swimwear brands over the years.

View this post on Instagram

In paradise right now By @jc.cerilla

A post shared by Clara Berry (@clara.berry) on

What is Clara Berry’s Instagram?

KJ’s girlfriend’s Instagram account is @clara.berry and she currently has 626K followers, at the time of writing.

Her feed is full of model snaps, holiday photos and she even has a fair share of pictures with her dogs - a perfect balance!

> Have You Got A Smart Speaker? Tell It To "Play Capital"!

More News

See more More News

Mo Gilligan is joining the judging panel for The Masked Singer

The Masked Singer Announces Mo Gilligan As New Celebrity Judge Ahead Of Season 2 As Ken Jeong Takes Break
Sonny Jay proposed to girlfriend, Lauren Faith

Sonny Jay Gets Engaged To Girlfriend, Lauren Faith

Gigi Hadid has the most glamorous family.

Gigi Hadid And Zayn Malik: Which Celebrity Family Members Will Be At Their Baby’s Birth?

Features

Manchester bomber's brother sentenced to a minimum sentence of 55 years

Manchester Arena Bomber's Brother Jailed For A Minimum Of 55 Years

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid are set to have a baby in the next month

Zayn Malik And Gigi Hadid: 7 Of The Pregnant Couple’s Cutest Moments As They Prepare For Baby
Gigi Hadid arrives in New York ahead of giving birth

Gigi Hadid Arrives In New York & Fans Think She's About To Give Birth To Baby With Zayn Malik

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Tom Holland turned down the role of Tangled's Flynn Rider

WATCH: Tom Holland Turns Down Role In Live-Action Tangled Movie

TV & Film

Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp remembered our friend, Producer Joe

Roman Kemp Pays Tribute To Capital Producer And Close Friend, Joe Lyons

Shows & Presenters

Exclusive
Shaggy's daughter looked unimpressed to meet Prince Harry

WATCH: Shaggy Recalls His Daughter Snubbing Prince Harry

Shows & Presenters

Exclusive
Liam Payne shared the moment he was put into One Direction

Liam Payne Shares The Very Moment He Was Selected For One Direction On The X Factor

Exclusive
Liam Payne said Cheryl didn't stand when the crowd gave him a standing ovation on The X Factor

Liam Payne Recalls Cheryl’s Standing Ovation Snub When He Auditioned For The X Factor

Exclusive
Anne-Marie offered advice to her younger self

WATCH: Anne-Marie Advises Her Younger Self To "Worry Less" About Other People's Thoughts

Shows & Presenters