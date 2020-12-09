Riverdale’s KJ Apa Shares Rare Cute Photo With Girlfriend Clara Berry

9 December 2020, 10:24

KJ Apa with girlfriend Clara Berry
KJ Apa with girlfriend Clara Berry. Picture: Getty / KJ Apa/Instagram

Riverdale star KJ Apa isn’t one for regularly posting on Instagram, so when he posted a rare couples pic with girlfriend Clara Berry fans welcomed the moment of PDA.

KJ Apa, who plays Archie Andrews on Netflix’s Riverdale, posted a picture of himself and girlfriend Clara Berry to celebrate her 27th birthday and it's a pretty big deal.

The 23-year-old isn't a frequent uploader to the 'gram so naturally fans are loving his joint selfie with his lady love.

Riverdale Season 5: Cast, Release Date, And What's Going To Happen

In the sweet snap, taken in a very plush bathroom, KJ posed with his arm around Clara’s shoulders as she held onto his waist.

KJ Apa doesn't often post photos on social media
KJ Apa doesn't often post photos on social media. Picture: KJ Apa/Instagram

“Happy birthday my love,” he captioned it.

Proving they’re meant to be, they were even wearing matching cut-off denim shorts.

Clara, a model, and KJ first revealed their relationship back in August when he posted a photo of her sunbathing naked while on holiday.

Clara Berry is a model
Clara Berry is a model. Picture: Clara Berry/Instagram
KJ Apa first posted girlfriend Clara onto his Instagram with this cheeky naked picture
KJ Apa first posted girlfriend Clara onto his Instagram with this cheeky naked picture. Picture: KJ Apa/Instagram

Besides these rare uploads, they typically stay off of social media.

KJ has also been busy filming Riverdale the past few months, where he had to quarantine with his castmates in one giant bubble to get series five wrapped.

The new series is set to drop on Netflix in January.

