Khloe Kardashian Just Revealed Her Natural Curly Hair

16 August 2021, 15:35

Capital FM

By Capital FM

Khloe Kardashian has been showing off her bouncy curls as she gave fans a glimpse of her natural hair texture.

Khloe Kardashian has been embracing her natural curls after showing fans some rare snaps of her natural hair texture.

We’re used to seeing the KUWTK star with her long, straight locks so fans have been obsessing over how luscious her natural curls are!

Kylie Jenner Sparks Pregnancy Rumours As Fans Notice 'Irregular' Birthday Posts

Ditching the long extensions for the selfies, Khloe shared an appreciation post to embracing her natural hair.

She wrote: “I rarely wear my natural hair texture. Felt kinda cute with it (please don’t ruin the feeling).”

Khloe Kardashian looked super different as she embraced her natural curls
Khloe Kardashian looked super different as she embraced her natural curls. Picture: @khloekardashian/Instagram
Fans are used to seeing Khloe Kardashian with long, straight hair
Fans are used to seeing Khloe Kardashian with long, straight hair. Picture: @khloekardashian/Instagram

A number of fans and other celebs were quick to rush to the comments to tell Koko just how in awe of her natural hair they were!

Her BFF Malika wrote: “My fav [sic],” alongside a series of fire emojis.

Khloe’s younger sister Kendall Jenner also praised her big sis, writing: “I love your natural hair.”

“80’s baby,” penned Scott Disick, while Khloe’s on-again-off-again boyfriend Tristan Thompson commented with a series of heart-eye emojis.

Khloe Kardashian revealed she stopped getting hair treatments because of the pandemic
Khloe Kardashian revealed she stopped getting hair treatments because of the pandemic. Picture: @khloekardashian/Instagram
Khloe Kardashian shared a glimpse of her natural hair texture
Khloe Kardashian shared a glimpse of her natural hair texture. Picture: @khloekardashian/Instagram

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Khloe revealed why we don’t see more of her natural curls, explaining she stopped having hair treatments during the pandemic.

“I’ve been getting straightening treatments on my hair for years," Khloe wrote alongside a side by side photo of her now and her as a child.

She added: “I’ve been getting Brazilian blowouts and other treatments since I’ve been a teenager. I stopped because of Covid. I actually kind a like my curls [sic]."

We’re so here for the natural curls!

