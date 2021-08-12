Kylie Jenner Sparks Pregnancy Rumours As Fans Notice 'Irregular' Birthday Posts

Kylie Jenner fans are convinced she's pregnant with her second child. Picture: @kyliejenner/Instagram

Is Kylie Jenner pregnant? Fans are convinced the Kardashian sister has been posting old photos to ‘hide’ her speculated pregnancy.

Kylie Jenner’s fans are convinced she’s pregnant with baby number two after noticing irregularities in her birthday posts.

The makeup mogul has just turned 24 and celebrated her birthday in style after sharing snaps of a lowkey brunch and painting class.

However, some eagle-eyed fans are convinced the snaps are a few months old after sussing out a series of clues.

One TikTok user - @hfazz - shared screenshots zooming into Kylie’s birthday posts, where she’s sporting a ribbed green dress and pink nails in one snap, and green ombre nails in another, leaving fans to have doubts that they were posted on the same day.

Kardashian fans are convinced Kylie Jenner is posting old photos to 'hide her bump'. Picture: @kyliejenner/Instagram

Others went on to notice the lack of photos that were posted from her birthday celebration by Kylie and her sisters.

It wasn’t long before fans rushed to Twitter to share their conspiracy theories, with one writing: “Kylie Jenner definitely is pregnant. She def took all her photos in advanced and just look here...she has the same nails she wore in June, in her birthday picture she posted today [sic].”

"Kylie is pregnant. She's never had the same nails for over a month...she is now showing a baby bump and won't be posting body pics that are recent," wrote another.

"No photos from Kylie Jenner or from anyone at her birthday party, no selfies, no outfit or group photos. She's definitely pregnant,” noticed another eagle-eyed follower.

Kylie Jenner fans have theories about her being 'pregnant'. Picture: @kyliejenner/Instagram

However, some others were quick to argue against the theories, with a few comments saying Kylie could be saving her big birthday celebrations for the weekend.

Others pointed out that she may have had her nails done in between the first post and the second.

The 24-year-old KUWTK star is already a mama to her 3-year-old daughter, Stormi, who she shares with Travis Scott.

Kylie is yet to address the pregnancy rumours.

