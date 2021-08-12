Kylie Jenner Sparks Pregnancy Rumours As Fans Notice 'Irregular' Birthday Posts

12 August 2021, 10:47

Kylie Jenner fans are convinced she's pregnant with her second child
Kylie Jenner fans are convinced she's pregnant with her second child. Picture: @kyliejenner/Instagram
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Is Kylie Jenner pregnant? Fans are convinced the Kardashian sister has been posting old photos to ‘hide’ her speculated pregnancy.

Kylie Jenner’s fans are convinced she’s pregnant with baby number two after noticing irregularities in her birthday posts.

The makeup mogul has just turned 24 and celebrated her birthday in style after sharing snaps of a lowkey brunch and painting class.

Kanye West Begs Kim Kardashian To ‘Come Back’ Leaving Fans To Think Kimye Are Back On

However, some eagle-eyed fans are convinced the snaps are a few months old after sussing out a series of clues.

One TikTok user - @hfazz - shared screenshots zooming into Kylie’s birthday posts, where she’s sporting a ribbed green dress and pink nails in one snap, and green ombre nails in another, leaving fans to have doubts that they were posted on the same day.

Kardashian fans are convinced Kylie Jenner is posting old photos to 'hide her bump'
Kardashian fans are convinced Kylie Jenner is posting old photos to 'hide her bump'. Picture: @kyliejenner/Instagram

Others went on to notice the lack of photos that were posted from her birthday celebration by Kylie and her sisters.

It wasn’t long before fans rushed to Twitter to share their conspiracy theories, with one writing: “Kylie Jenner definitely is pregnant. She def took all her photos in advanced and just look here...she has the same nails she wore in June, in her birthday picture she posted today [sic].”

"Kylie is pregnant. She's never had the same nails for over a month...she is now showing a baby bump and won't be posting body pics that are recent," wrote another.

"No photos from Kylie Jenner or from anyone at her birthday party, no selfies, no outfit or group photos. She's definitely pregnant,” noticed another eagle-eyed follower.

Kylie Jenner fans have theories about her being 'pregnant'
Kylie Jenner fans have theories about her being 'pregnant'. Picture: @kyliejenner/Instagram

However, some others were quick to argue against the theories, with a few comments saying Kylie could be saving her big birthday celebrations for the weekend.

Others pointed out that she may have had her nails done in between the first post and the second.

The 24-year-old KUWTK star is already a mama to her 3-year-old daughter, Stormi, who she shares with Travis Scott.

Kylie is yet to address the pregnancy rumours.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Molly-Mae Hague revealed that not many people know about her background

Molly-Mae Hague Explains 'Indian Heritage' During Q&A With Fans

Miley Cyrus and Nick Jonas dated as teenagers

Nick Jonas Started Writing About Love After Meeting Miley Cyrus

Jesy Nelson has a very exciting potential collaborator in the works

Fans Have Figured Out Who Jesy Nelson’s Next Collab Is With And We’re Freaking Out

Everything you need to know about Lizzo's new album

Your Guide To Lizzo’s New Album Including Features, Tracklist & More

The Kissing Booth fans are convinced Taylor Zakhar Perez and Joey King are dating

The Kissing Booth’s Taylor Zakhar Perez And Joey King's Complete Friendship Timeline: From On-Screen Romance To Real Life Dating Rumours
Fans have resurfaced a throwback interview of Jay Sean talking about Zayn Malik

Zayn Malik’s First Performance Was Six Years Before One Direction & With Jay Sean

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Melinda Melrose doesn't think Marvin should have shared his prize money with her

Too Hot To Handle's Melinda Talks About Marvin Sharing Winnings With Her

Exclusive
Anne-Marie is set to be parodying a film in 'Kiss My (Uh-Oh)' music video

WATCH: Anne-Marie Teases "Very Funny" Little Mix 'Kiss My (Uh-Oh)' Music Video

Anne-Marie

Exclusive
Ed Sheeran surprised a NHS worker, who lost her Christmas

WATCH: Ed Sheeran Surprises NHS Key Worker Who Lost Christmas

Exclusive
HRVY revealed he had a chat with ITV bosses about going on Love Island

WATCH: HRVY Was Almost Cast On Love Island

Exclusive
Tom Hiddleston lectured Owen Wilson on the lure of Loki

WATCH: Owen Wilson Reacts To Tom Hiddleston's Impression Of Him

Exclusive
Calvin Harris says Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2 probably won't happen

Calvin Harris Gives An Update On Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2